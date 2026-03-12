Robert Half Selected by Newsweek as One of America's Most Charitable Companies 2026

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary Protiviti, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Companies Most Charitable 2026. The inaugural award recognizes corporations leading the nation in philanthropy and community support.

The rankings evaluate the employee volunteering and charitable giving efforts of the 2,000 largest U.S.-based public companies. Corporate responsibility reports were analyzed for key performance indicators, alongside an independent survey of 18,000 individuals who rated each company's philanthropic reputation. Social listening data from news and online sources were also evaluated.



"This recognition reflects our commitment to integrity—one of our core enterprise values," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Through our corporate giving, volunteerism and nonprofit partnerships, we empower employees to support causes that matter most to them."

Robert Half's 2024 Leading With Integrity: Corporate Responsibility Report outlines the impact the organization has on the communities where employees live and work. The most recently reported annual achievements include:

96,000 employee volunteer hours

employee volunteer hours $5.2 million in total community investment (cash donations, volunteer time and in-kind giving)

in total community investment (cash donations, volunteer time and in-kind giving) 2,400 nonprofits supported

nonprofits supported $1.7 million company match of employee donations and volunteer hours

The company recently launched its Deed community impact platform, enabling employees to discover volunteer opportunities, make donations, request matching contributions and organize company-sponsored service events.

Robert Half has also been recognized as one of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Company Culture.

