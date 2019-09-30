Robert Half Southern Connecticut Offices Named To 2019 Top Workplace List

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half has been named to the 2019 Top Workplace List in the New Haven region by the Hearst Connecticut Media Group. The award program is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey and measures aspects of workplace culture, including engagement, leadership and connection. Offices surveyed include: New Haven, Danbury, Stamford and Sheldon.

"We are honored to be named a Top Workplace," said Sara Pileski, regional manager at Robert Half in Southern Connecticut. "We have a collaborative office culture spanning the entire region. Our employees make coming into work fun and gratifying."

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace speaks to the high-performing environment our Southern Connecticut offices have created," said Megan Szczesny, metro market manager for Robert Half in Southern Connecticut. "Our teams make a difference in the local community, helping people find jobs and businesses find the employees they need to grow. We are proud to receive this recognition and look forward to continuing to build a positive work environment for our teams."

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

