Robert Half survey: 67% of HR leaders report AI-generated applications are slowing hiring

84% of HR teams report heavier workloads as AI-tailored applications increase

65% of hiring managers say AI-enhanced resumes make skills harder to verify

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes hiring, organizations are finding it more difficult — and time-consuming — to identify skilled talent. A survey from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half found that 67% of U.S. HR leaders say reviewing AI-generated applications has slowed the hiring process, with 20% reporting delays of more than 2 weeks.

AI adds complexity to hiring

84% of HR teams are feeling overworked due to the added time it takes to review AI-generated candidate applications.

The rapid rise in the use of AI tools by job seekers is creating new challenges for employers. 65% of hiring managers report that a surge in applications — many enhanced or generated by AI — has increased the difficulty of verifying candidate skills. In some cases, generative AI tools are fabricating or embellishing work history and skills, making it harder for employers to distinguish authentic experience from AI-generated content. In a market where highly skilled talent is already scarce, this adds time, risk and cost to hiring.



Notably, HR leaders feel the strain, as 84% say their teams are experiencing heavier workloads. To validate candidates, many leaders have added steps that can further extend hiring timelines, including:

Spending more time reviewing applications (42%)

Increasing the number of interviews per candidate (38%)

Updating job descriptions to discourage generic AI-generated responses (32%)

"AI has transformed hiring at every stage," said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. "Companies are looking to hire, but a surge in unverified applications is extending timelines and delaying critical work."

How can companies cut through the AI noise?

As organizations look for ways to maintain hiring speed and accuracy, many are turning to external partners. Two-thirds of respondents (67%) say they are using staffing firms for hiring support, and 89% report that those partners have been effective in addressing AI-related hiring challenges, primarily by:

Leveraging advanced tools to help verify candidate materials

Conducting targeted skills assessments

Delivering pre-evaluated, specialized talent quickly for high-priority roles

In addition, staffing firms like Robert Half provide talent with proven skills and experiences based on proprietary candidate performance data from prior engagements. This provides employers with even greater confidence in candidate quality.

"The findings underscore the continued importance of human expertise in assessing talent and reducing hiring risk," Fay added. "AI has made it easier to generate applications, but it hasn't made it easier to identify the right talent. In many cases, it's doing the opposite — increasing the need for trusted experts who can validate skills and deliver qualified candidates quickly."



FAQ:

Why is AI making the hiring process longer for employers?

AI-generated resumes and increased applicant volume enabled by AI are creating more work for hiring managers. Hiring teams are spending more time verifying skills, assessing authenticity and evaluating unqualified applicants.

Are AI-generated resumes always inaccurate or misleading?

Not all AI-generated applications are inaccurate or misleading. Many candidates use AI responsibly to improve clarity or grammar. The challenge for employers is the volume of unverified applications and the difficulty distinguishing authentic experiences from AI-fabricated content.

How can staffing firms help employers navigate AI-driven hiring challenges?

Staffing firms can help streamline candidate evaluations, reduce hiring risk and verify candidate authenticity through proprietary performance data and candidate validation processes.

About the research

The research is gathered from a survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in November 2025. The survey contains responses from more than 2,000 hiring managers in the United States.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.com.

