Robert Half to Host First Virtual Event of 2024: Overcoming Hiring and Retention Hurdles in Today's Complex Labor Market

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half will host a series of free virtual events in 2024 designed specifically for hiring managers and experienced professionals. These sessions will cater to the diverse needs and interests of both seasoned workers and those leading the charge in the hiring landscape.

The first of these exclusive events, Overcoming Hiring and Retention Hurdles in Today's Complex Labor Market, is scheduled for March 20, 2024. According to new Robert Half research, 90% of hiring managers report difficulty finding skilled professionals, and 58% said it takes longer to hire for open roles compared to a year ago. Having the right hiring plan in place is key to getting ahead of the competition.

This event will feature an interactive discussion with leading industry experts about the current employment landscape and how smart businesses are adapting. Learn about the latest hiring and retention best practices, how companies are implementing these strategies, and how AI and advanced technologies are having an impact. During this event, you'll hear from a panel of leading experts:

Trisha Plovie, senior vice president of future of work at Robert Half

Megan Slabinski, district president for technology solutions at Robert Half

Trey Barnette, regional vice president at Robert Half

Peter Morada, head of brand creative at Premera Blue Cross

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

