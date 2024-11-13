Robert Half's Danti Chen Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2024 Global Power 150 -- Women in Staffing

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danti Chen, Ph.D., Head of Data Science for global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2024 Global Power 150 — Women in Staffing. This honor recognizes women who stand out as top leaders and influencers and are helping shape the global staffing industry.

Danti Chen

Since joining Robert Half two years ago, Chen has been instrumental in developing the company's Data Science Innovation team by establishing its AI road map and launching several award-wining technologies. Under her leadership, the team has delivered industry leading solutions such as an AI Profile Matching Engine for recruiting and AI Recommended Client (ARC) for client outreach. The technology won a CIO 100 award this year.

"This recognition reflects Danti's outstanding contributions to innovation at Robert Half," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "We are proud of the meaningful role she has played in developing one-of-a-kind tools and solutions that improve the way we work and have the potential to change the way we do business."

Prior to joining Robert Half, Chen was EVP and Head of Data Science & Data Product at Weber Shandwick, responsible for overseeing global data science functions and product development for Fortune 500 clients. Chen is a member of the Social Council for the Advertising Research Foundation, a board member of Mount Holyoke Club of New York City and a frequent lecturer at Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com .

