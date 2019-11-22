Robert Hsiung Joins EMERITUS as China Chief Executive Officer

With this addition, EMERITUS will now offer graduate courses in four languages - English, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese. This is an important step towards fulfilling the company's mission of making high quality education more accessible to global students.

EMERITUS Co-Founder and CEO, Aswin Damera stated, "I am pleased to welcome Robert to the EMERITUS team at this critical stage in the company's growth. Robert is a pioneer in localizing for the China market and I am confident his deep experience will help to deliver a truly transformational educational experience to more students across the globe and accelerate EMERITUS' continued expansion in Asia."

Robert formerly served as China Managing Director of Udacity. Under his leadership, Udacity found success in China by localizing its student acquisition, content and service models, enabling the Udacity business to enjoy year on year double digit growth during his four-year tenure.

Mr. Hsiung said, "I am thrilled to be joining a talented team of leaders who can lead with a global mindset. I look forward to collaborating closely with EMERITUS' international partners to localize programs and open access to hundreds of millions of students in China who do not possess the language abilities to undertake English language programs."

Robert is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and earned an MBA from Stanford University.

About EMERITUS ( www.emeritus.org )

EMERITUS offers professional education courses in collaboration with top-ranked universities: MIT, Columbia, Dartmouth, Wharton, UC Berkeley, Cambridge, London Business School and others. Using technology and curriculum innovation, EMERITUS enables working professionals who cannot enroll in full-time courses to access a top-tier, affordable education that will give them the skills needed to be the business leaders of tomorrow. EMERITUS' global team includes 550+ employees located in Boston, Dubai, Mexico City, Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai and Singapore.

Contact:

Kiki Keating

Kiki@kikinetwork.com

1-603-858-2733

SOURCE Emeritus

Related Links

http://www.emeritus.org

