Robert Margolis, MD Joins WelbeHealth Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WelbeHealth today announced the appointment of Robert Margolis, MD to its Board of Directors.

"Bob's decades of visionary leadership in managed care will be extremely valuable in helping us accomplish our mission of bringing high quality, compassionate, aligned care to underserved communities," said Si France, MD, Founder and CEO of WelbeHealth. "We're honored to have him on our team and look forward to benefiting from his experience and counsel."

Dr. Margolis was a founder and managing partner of California Primary Physicians Medical Group, the predecessor to HealthCare Partners. Under his leadership as managing partner and CEO, HealthCare Partners became a highly respected and innovative physician-owned and operated medical group, independent physician association, and management services organization. Dr. Margolis also served as co-chair of the DaVita HealthCare Partners board of directors.

Dr. Margolis has been a pioneer of managed care for over 30 years. He has served as a member of the healthcare policy advisory council for Harvard Medical School and the advisory board of the Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics at USC. He has served as a board member of the MLK Community Health Foundation, the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the California Association of Physician Groups (CAPG), California Hospital Medical Center - Los Angeles, and the Council of Accountable Physician Practices (CAPP).

Dr. Margolis joins WelbeHealth's board alongside biotech entrepreneur Errik Anderson; Chip Adams, Chairman of the Center for Conscientious Leadership; healthcare economist Michael Zubkoff, PhD; Gregory Grunberg, MD, Managing Director at Longitude Capital; Jon Lim, Partner at F-Prime Capital Partners; Liam Donohue, Founding Partner at .406 Ventures; and WelbeHealth CEO Si France, MD.

At WelbeHealth, our mission is to unlock the full potential of our most vulnerable seniors with empathy and love. We do it through PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), a comprehensive medical and social care model with a decades-long track record of improved quality of life, life expectancy, and personal empowerment for frail seniors. As part of our programs, most participants are able to live safely and independently in their own homes and communities rather than receive care in a nursing home. For more information, please visit welbehealth.com.

