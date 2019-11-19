Robert Redford's Sundance Opens New Retail Store in Seattle, Washington

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sundance Catalog, a leading American aspirational lifestyle retailer of men's and women's apparel, jewelry, footwear, accessories, and home furnishings, announces the opening of its newest retail location in the University Village in Seattle, Washington. There will be a grand opening weekend celebration beginning on Thursday, November 21, 2019, with a ribbon-cutting at 4:00 pm. The University Village store, at 2643 N.E. University Village St., #D-33, Seattle, is located in the city's only outdoor lifestyle shopping center.

Celebrating 30 years!

Sundance CEO Matey Erdos shares, "We are absolutely thrilled to be opening our newest store in Seattle's University Village. This beautiful, vibrant, and dynamic area is rich in culture, artistic expression, and natural beauty; attributes that are quite aligned with the values of Sundance."

Erdos continues, "The Seattle store is a spectacular location that brings the beauty and authenticity of the Sundance lifestyle to life. We have created an experience that is not commonly found in the marketplace, an experience that is aspirational and artistic, guided by a strong sense of discovery, storytelling, and conversation. The store is thoughtfully curated with the exclusive and quality product the brand is known for. By offering a distinctive shopping experience, one that is true to the brand, we are confident our loyal supporters will make it a great success."

Following the vision of Sundance Catalog founder, acclaimed actor, director, and visionary Robert Redford, the company holds a strong commitment to nurturing diversity in artistic expression to the artist community. The Sundance Catalog will donate a portion of the proceeds from the grand opening weekend to Coyote Central, a non-profit that provides art workshops for youth.

Executive Director of Coyote Central Claudia Stelle said, "Over the past 30 years, Coyote Central has connected 20,000 young people with Seattle's rich community of artists and artisans, and we are honored to partner with Sundance Catalog as it brings new artists to the Seattle area."

The newest Sundance Store at University Village is one of three new stores to open across the country this year. For the past 30 years, Sundance Catalog's commitment to inspired creativity and individuality has served as a guiding principle for artists and designers to reach their creative vision, ultimately leading to the catalog's commercial success.

About Sundance

Famed actor, environmentalist, director and visionary of independent filmmaking, Robert Redford founded Sundance Catalog in 1989 to promote the works of artists and craftspeople from across the country and around the world. From a small operation run out of the attic of the old Sundance Village firehouse, Sundance has grown to become one of America's preeminent lifestyle retailers. Offering a thoughtfully curated mix of unique, premium-quality women's and men's apparel and footwear, jewelry, accessories, art and home décor, Sundance elevates the traditions of authentic American heritage into a classic and creative style.

Sundance Catalog is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company's unique product selection is available through its catalog, 18 retail stores throughout the US, including Seattle and the Sundance Outlet, and online at www.sundancecatalog.com .

About Coyote Central

Coyote Central is a Seattle non-profit that engages over 1,700 young people ages 10 to 15 every year with professional artists, furniture makers, chefs, photographers, dancers, metal artists, fashion designers, recording artists, filmmakers, jewelry designers, and much more in pay-what-you-can hands-on workshops. At an age when kids are trying to figure out what they want to do in the world, Coyote gives them a safe space to try new skills and explore new identities. They learn to embrace experimentation without fearing failure, and to apply creativity to absolutely everything they do. After 30+years in Seattle's Central District, Coyote is working towards opening a second site in the Lake City neighborhood as Coyote North in 2020.

SOURCE Sundance

Related Links

https://www.sundancecatalog.com

