SunDance Named Best Printer at Florida Print Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance USA, a leader in commercial printing and packaging in the Southeastern U.S., announced today that it has been named Florida's Best Printer for the third time in five years, winning the top award, the Golden Flamingo, from the Florida Graphics Alliance.

John Ruggieri holds the coveted Golden Flamingo trophy on stage with members of the SunDance Team after being announced as Florida's Best Printer. SunDance was awarded three trophies at the Florida Print Awards: Best Art Reproduction, Best of Division III, and the Golden Flamingo for Florida's Best Printer.

The 2024 Florida Print Awards were announced on Friday, August 23, 2024, at a ceremony hosted by the FGA to recognize outstanding work produced by members of the Florida commercial printing and packaging industry. In addition to Florida's Best Printer, a testament to the consistently high standards maintained by the SunDance team, the company also won Best of Show in Division III, recognizing firms with 65 or more employees.

SunDance was honored with 46 Best of Category awards (including, for example, covers, embossing, desk calendars, invitations, special treatments, design, and job engineering), as well as 20 Awards of Excellence (ranging from pocket folders and booklets to hardbound books). The company earned nine Judges Awards as well as the award for Florida's Best Art Reproduction.

"We are honored, and humbled, by the span and depth of these awards," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, SunDance President. "They showcase the talent, creativity, and professional skill of our exceptional employees. Being named Florida's Best Printer once again is a remarkable honor that recognizes our companywide commitment to excellence."

SunDance continues to introduce innovations that offer clients cutting edge services and environmentally safe solutions. For example, the company has transitioned away from PFAS in favor of recyclable, compostable, and other green packaging options, along with sustainable coatings for printed materials. Digitally printed mylar pouches, child-resistant packaging, eye-catching finishing techniques, direct mail breakthroughs, SOC II standards for securing customer data, and other innovations guarantee that clients have access to the very latest competitive tools.

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel marketing solutions company offering creative design, printing, packaging, and other services. The company's innovative work has earned top industry accolades, including Florida's Best Printer for three of the past five years and Best of Show at the 2024 Florida Print Awards. The company was certified as the first offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida and is a dedicated champion of environmental stewardship. Please visit SunDanceUSA.com for more information.

