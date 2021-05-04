Roberts Alliance Positions for Explosive Growth Through Partnership with Integrity

Paul Roberts is a leader who has shown that with unbreakable determination, one can overcome even the toughest odds. Entering the insurance industry was a leap of faith for Roberts. However, he came equipped with over a decade of experience in professional recruiting. That experience taught him the power that building strong relationships and demonstrating compassion can have on a business. Today, Roberts Alliance supports a national network of life and health insurance agents who help thousands of American families find the coverage they need. The company placed more than $25 million in annual paid premium during 2020.

"When we started Roberts Alliance, our mission was simply to serve families," said Paul Roberts, Owner and CEO of Roberts Alliance. "But in life, I've learned you can't do anything alone and we were ready for the next step. Now that we've joined Integrity, we can reach thousands more Americans than we could on our own. Integrity will take many back-office responsibilities off my plate, so I can serve my team more than ever before. I can't wait to see where this journey takes us, and I am so excited that Roberts Alliance is joining forces with Integrity."

"The story, intensity and passion that Paul brings is truly inspirational and we're honored to partner with him and his team," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "This partnership will allow Integrity to invest in Paul's business and give him more access to technology and tools, as well as provide crucial resources to help him support his agents. We believe you can never have too many all-star players on one team. Adding Paul to our Integrity family is going to add to our powerhouse squad."

"The power of Integrity's resources will support Paul in being a rock star in the industry," said Andy Albright, Managing Partner at Integrity and CEO of The Alliance. "Our platform is built to turn great companies into phenomenal companies through the quality of leads, back-office support, best-in-class technology and marketing power. Integrity is the innovation the insurance industry needs, and I can't wait for Paul to experience the 'Integrity Effect' of intense growth."

Fueled by industry-leading technology, the Integrity platform offers a vast toolkit of resources to help Roberts Alliance achieve monumental growth. Partners have access to proprietary quoting and enrollment technology, product development and a world-class advertising and marketing firm. Roberts will continue to run his business while taking advantage of Integrity's centralized business functions, such as accounting, human resources, IT and legal. He will also collaborate with the country's leading partners that have already joined Integrity's network.

Roberts Alliance will also have access to the leading skill sets of Integrity Partners including CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Connexion Point and SeniorCare Benefits call centers, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator. Employees also become eligible for meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"Our vision has always centered around family, community and team," continued Roberts. "With the Employee Ownership Plan, our incredibly loyal employees can now share in a piece of Integrity. They are being given a place of honor within our corporate family. I couldn't be more thrilled about our next chapter of growth with Integrity. This partnership opportunity provides us endless possibilities."

For more information about Roberts Alliance's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/RobertsAlliance.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 345,000 independent agents who service more than seven million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Roberts Alliance

Roberts Alliance, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is one of the top providers of life and health insurance products. As a partner of Integrity, Roberts Alliance offers exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets products through a distribution network that includes agents in every major market in the United States. Roberts Alliance serves more than 10,000 clients with their vast network of agents, accounting for more than $25 million in new premium annually. For more information, visit www.robertsalliance.com.

