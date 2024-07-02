Robertshaw Announces Closure of Trnava, Slovakia Plant; Plant Assets Available for Sale

TRNAVA, Slovakia, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertshaw today announced the closure of its manufacturing plant in Trnava, Slovakia. The closure is expected to be completed by the end of December 2024.

The decision to close the Trnava plant follows a period of significant revenue deterioration in recent years. Customer demand for Trnava's current products has been steadily declining, and efforts to secure new customers or production volume have been unsuccessful.

Important to emphasize: This closure is separate from the ongoing Chapter 11 debt restructuring process for Robertshaw's US operations.

Orderly Wind-Down and Workforce Support

Robertshaw is committed to an orderly wind-down of the Trnava business. This will ensure that existing customer orders and some final purchase requirements can be fulfilled. It will also allow Robertshaw to support its Trnava workforce responsibly and help mitigate the personal impact of the closure.

The company expresses its sincere appreciation for the tremendous contributions of its Trnava employees. Their hard work, expertise, and professionalism over many years are highly valued.

Plant Assets Available for Acquisition

Robertshaw is open to exploring all options regarding the Trnava plant, including acquisition or utilization of assets. The company welcomes discussions with any interested parties, particularly those in the region, who may be interested in acquiring the management team, machinery, or workforce.

Focus on Local Workforce Placement

While the closure is necessary, Robertshaw is committed to working diligently to place its Trnava employees in new positions. The company will be actively connecting these highly skilled individuals with requirements from other companies in the region. This includes facilitating the hiring process for certain groups with in-demand skillsets.

Full Production Capabilities Available

The Trnava plant is equipped with all standard electronic processes and PCBA production capabilities, including manual assembly, testing, and full-scale production. This represents a very beneficial opportunity for any company seeking a well-equipped facility and a skilled workforce.

About Robertshaw

Robertshaw is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of control components for the appliance industry. Robertshaw delivers advanced flow control components and systems for water, gas, and other fluids to help build extraordinary products that improve safety, comfort, health, and happiness.

Please contact Miroslav Pittner for all questions and inquiries:

Miroslav Pittner

Trnava Plant Manager

[email protected]

+421 905220602

