Robertshaw Launches New 780U Series Universal Ignition Modules for Enhanced Performance and Broad Compatibility

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertshaw, a leading innovator in industrial control products and systems, today announced the release of its new 780U Series Universal Ignition Modules, designed to provide exceptional performance and broad compatibility across various gas appliances.

"We are thrilled to introduce the 780U Series, a versatile line of ignition modules that offer superior functionality and ease of use for technicians and homeowners alike," says Barbara Grzegorzewska, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Robertshaw. "These modules deliver optimal performance for a wide range of gas furnaces, boilers, water heaters, and commercial cooking equipment."

According to Grzegorzewska, a key benefit of the 780U Series is its exceptional versatility.

"Each module features configurable settings for trials, pre-purge, trial for ignition, inter-purge, and restart time, allowing for precise adjustment to ensure optimal operation in any application."

The 780U Series boasts impressive compatibility, replacing over 700 models from leading manufacturers like Honeywell, White-Rodgers, Johnson Controls, and Fenwal. Additionally, all three modules support both natural and LP gas and accommodate single rod (local sense) and two rod (remote sense) flame sensing for comprehensive adaptability.

"Contractors will appreciate the ease of installation and troubleshooting offered by the 780U Series," says Grzegorzewska. "The modules include clear LED indicators that provide real-time status on flame presence, strength, and system operation, simplifying diagnostics."

The Robertshaw 780U Series Universal Ignition Modules are available through authorized Robertshaw distributors nationwide or customer service at [email protected] or 1-800-304-6563. To learn more about the 780U series, visit our website www.robertshaw.com.

About Robertshaw

Robertshaw is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of industrial control products and systems. With a rich heritage of innovation spanning over 125 years, Robertshaw offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for a variety of applications, including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, cooking, and appliance controls. Robertshaw is committed to providing its customers with high-quality, reliable products that enhance safety, comfort, and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.robertshaw.com.

SOURCE Robertshaw