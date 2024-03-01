Robertson Stephens Hits $5 billion AUM, Deepens Presence in the Northeast

The firm welcomes wealth managers, William Thrush and Meghan Rump, in new CT office, 5th office in the Northeast

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") has reached $5 billion in AUM and has made its newest addition in the Northeast. The firm welcomes William (Bill) Thrush and Meghan Rump of The Thrush Group, a Connecticut-based team managing over $180 million in advisory assets. The Thrush Group's founders, Bill and Meghan, join Robertson Stephens as Managing Directors and Principals.

With this addition, Robertson Stephens now has approximately $5.1 billion in advisory assets across 19 locations in San Francisco, Marin County, Menlo Park, Santa Rosa, Pasadena, San Ramon & Burlingame (CA), New York (NY), Sun Valley & Boise (ID), Holmdel & Madison (NJ), Austin & Houston (TX), Seattle (WA), Denver (CO), Boston (MA), Jackson (WY) and now Westport (CT).

For more information on Robertson Stephens, please visit www.rscapital.com.

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome Bill and Meghan to Robertson Stephens. Their two decades of experience serving families in Fairfield County makes them ideal candidates for our first presence in Connecticut and the fourth office in the New York tri-state area. Their holistic approach to client service and sophisticated investment offering, including a deep knowledge of the alternative asset space, are a perfect fit within our firm." said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Stephens. He added, "Additionally, I want to express my deep gratitude to all of our clients and colleagues who have helped us achieve our $5 billion AUM threshold, and I look forward to working with them through many more milestones in the years to come."

"After an exhaustive search, we are thrilled to join Robertson Stephens. This move allows Meghan and me to provide our clients with a differentiated approach to private investments, and deliver a comprehensive wealth planning offering, and puts us in a position to grow well into the future," said Bill Thrush, Managing Director and Principal of Robertson Stephens. "I look forward to establishing the firm's presence in Connecticut and working with my colleagues nationwide."

Meghan Rump, Managing Director and Principal of Robertson Stephens, also stated, "Bill and I believe that Robertson Stephens enables us to deliver a creative approach to financial solutions in all aspects of our clients' lives. The firm allows us to maintain our fiduciary standard and enhances our capabilities to meet and exceed our client's unique goals and needs."

Bill has over 40 years of experience, 20 of which are in the financial services industry, and a deep entrepreneurial background. He specializes in developing and managing financial strategies for private business owners, corporate executives, and finance professionals. Prior to Robertson Stephens, Bill was Managing Director and Partner at The Thrush Group. Previously, Bill served as a Senior Financial Advisor and Senior Vice President of Wealth Management at Merrill Lynch, focusing on asset management, tax-minimization strategies, and advisory services. His first role in wealth management was at UBS as a Vice President supporting institutional clients. Bill earned his Bachelor of the Arts in Political Science from Syracuse University's Maxwell School for Public Affairs and Citizenship.

Meghan brings nearly two decades of experience in financial services and wealth management to the team and a background in client service. Prior to Robertson Stephens, Meghan was Managing Director and Partner at The Thrush Group. Previously, Meghan was a Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch. Meghan earned her Bachelor of the Arts in English from Villanova University, with minors in Political Science and Business. She holds the Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor® (CRPC®) designations.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor. Its mission is to transform the wealth management experience by delivering institutional-quality investment solutions, comprehensive wealth planning, and intelligent digital solutions all within a fiduciary relationship where the client is our highest priority. The Thrush Group AUM is as of February 2024. Robertson Stephens AUM is as of February 2024. For more information about Robertson Stephens, please visit: https://www.rscapital.com .

Contact:

Sarah Tremallo

[email protected]

973-850-7342

SOURCE Robertson Stephens