Robin Lenna Joins Vitech as SVP of Business Development

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of cloud-based administration software, announced today that Robin Lenna has joined Vitech as the Senior Vice President of Business Development responsible for Vitech's sales, industry relations and customer outreach in the Group Annuities space.

Robin comes to Vitech from MetLife where she was the Executive Vice President in charge of MetLife's Retirement and Income Solutions division. In that role, she oversaw MetLife's Pension Risk Transfer, Structured Settlements, Terminal Funding, Charitable Gift Annuity, Guaranteed Interest Contracts and related offerings, driving nearly $10 billion in annual sales.

"Robin is a tremendous addition to Vitech's senior team," said Gary Sherne, Vitech's Chief Revenue Officer. "Her experience, industry expertise, and strategic vision will be instrumental in our continued growth in the group annuities and pension risk transfer markets."

"I am thrilled to join Vitech," said Ms. Lenna. "I am particularly excited to help leading insurance and retirement organizations successfully expand their business, improve operations and achieve digital transformation using Vitech's leading edge software, just as I was able to do in my role at MetLife."

