Robinhood Becomes First Company to Sign Operation HOPE's Investors' Bill of Rights

"Robinhood provides an opportunity for more people to take ownership of their financial future. We're excited for Robinhood to be the first brokerage to sign onto our Bill of Rights as we seek to educate, level the playing field for all and reduce future inequality," said John Hope Bryant, Founder and CEO of Operation HOPE.

The Bill of Rights' 10-point plan focuses on four key aspects of investor education:

Retail Investor Education

Retail Investor Qualification and Educational Incentives

Improved Transparency of Transactions Cost and Incentives

Disclosures by Large Investors

The Investors' Bill of Rights was first announced by John Hope Bryant and Jay Clayton, former Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, in an op-Ed for the American Banker and featured on CNBC's Squawk Box. To read the full 10-point plan proposal, visit Operation HOPE's Investors' Bill of Rights at www.operationhope.org.



The Bill of Rights is a call for the entire financial industry to provide financial literacy and education to the next generation of investors. If you're interested in joining as a signatory to the Investor Bill of Rights or participating in Operation Hope's other initiatives, please reach out to Kevin Boucher, [email protected].

All investments involve risk and loss of principal is possible.

Robinhood Financial LLC (member SIPC), is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC (member SIPC), provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. ('Robinhood').

© 2021 Robinhood Markets, Inc.

About Operation HOPE

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: www.OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content. Robinhood aims to build the most trusted, lowest cost, and most culturally relevant money app worldwide.

Press Contacts:

Lalohni Campbell, (404) 593-7145

[email protected]



Bill Mendel, (212) 397-1030

[email protected]

SOURCE Operation HOPE, Inc.

