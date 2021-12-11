ROBINHOOD INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. - HOOD

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HOOD).

On November 8, 2021, the Company disclosed that it had experienced a "data security incident" on November 3rd in which hackers were able to gain access to some personal information for roughly 7 million users and subsequently "demanded an extortion payment."

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Robinhood's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Robinhood's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Robinhood shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hood/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC