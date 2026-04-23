Robinson Nuclear Plant receives approval from U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to continue operating until 2050

License extension supports growing energy demand, helps keep customer costs as low as possible

Extended operation provides significant economic benefits for Pee Dee region

Editor's note: Visit the Duke Energy News Center for downloadable B-roll and high-resolution images of Robinson Nuclear Plant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has renewed the operating license for Duke Energy's Robinson Nuclear Plant for an additional 20 years, extending the plant's ability to deliver reliable energy until 2050.

Robinson, located in Hartsville, S.C., provides enough energy to power 570,000 homes and plays an important role in protecting reliability and affordability for customers as regional electricity demand continues to grow.

Robinson Nuclear Plant (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

What they're saying

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster: "South Carolina's energy needs continue to rise, and extending Robinson Nuclear Plant's operating license preserves a reliable, affordable source of nuclear energy our state depends on. This plant ensures we have the power needed to support jobs and strengthen communities across the Pee Dee region."

"South Carolina's energy needs continue to rise, and extending Robinson Nuclear Plant's operating license preserves a reliable, affordable source of nuclear energy our state depends on. This plant ensures we have the power needed to support jobs and strengthen communities across the Pee Dee region." Congressman Russell Fry (SC-07): "For 50 years, Robinson Nuclear Plant has been the backbone of South Carolina's nuclear fleet. The extension of its license is monumental for the Pee Dee and allows Duke Energy to continue providing affordable, reliable electricity to homes and businesses in the region. This renewal is a win for families in the Pee Dee, Robinson Nuclear Plant's employees and Darlington County as a whole."

"For 50 years, Robinson Nuclear Plant has been the backbone of South Carolina's nuclear fleet. The extension of its license is monumental for the Pee Dee and allows Duke Energy to continue providing affordable, reliable electricity to homes and businesses in the region. This renewal is a win for families in the Pee Dee, Robinson Nuclear Plant's employees and Darlington County as a whole." Steven Capps, chief nuclear officer for Duke Energy: "Extending the operating life of this proven asset helps us deliver low-cost, always-on electricity for customers while supporting jobs and energy security for the region. Robinson's subsequent license renewal reflects the strength of our safety culture and the rigorous work our teams do every day to support our communities."

Why it matters

Duke Energy's nuclear fleet provides about 51% of customers' energy needs in the Carolinas, making nuclear energy an essential component of the company's diverse generation portfolio.

License renewal extends the use of cost-effective generation, resulting in significant savings for customers over time.

Extended operation sustains significant economic benefits for Darlington County and the broader Pee Dee region.

Robinson by the numbers

Delivers 759 megawatts (MW) of electricity, powering nearly 570,000 homes.

Nearly 500 high-paying jobs supported.

$1.7 billion in equipment upgrades completed.

Approximately $28 million in annual local tax contributions.

Go deeper

U.S. nuclear facilities are licensed by the NRC. The process to renew a license requires a comprehensive analysis and evaluation to ensure the plant can safely be operated for the period of extended operation.

Robinson's original 40-year operating license was granted by the NRC in 1970, making it one of the first commercial nuclear power plants in the Southeast. Robinson's initial license was renewed for an additional 20 years of operation until 2030, and the subsequent license renewal allows for continued operations until 2050.

Robinson is the second Duke Energy nuclear facility to receive approval for subsequent license renewal, following Oconee Nuclear Station in 2025. Duke Energy plans to seek subsequent license renewal for all 11 operating units across its nuclear fleet.

For more background and updates on the subsequent license renewal process, visit Duke Energy's subsequent license renewal webpage.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Contact: Mikayla Kreuzberger

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy