Robinson Pharma Expands Veggie Softgel Manufacturing Capacity to Meet Surging Demand for Vegan Supplements

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robinson Pharma Inc., a leading USA-based contract manufacturer of dietary supplements, today announced a major expansion of its veggie softgel manufacturing capabilities in response to rapidly growing demand for plant-based and vegan supplement formats.

The company currently operates five high-throughput veggie softgel machines, with six additional machines scheduled to come online by March, bringing the total to 11 dedicated veggie softgel machines. This expansion significantly increases Robinson Pharma's ability to support high-volume commercial production across a wide range of vegan softgel formulations.

Demand for vegan and plant-based supplements continues to accelerate across domestic and international markets, driving the need for scalable, reliable manufacturing partners. To meet this demand, Robinson Pharma's veggie softgel production lines operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, maximizing output while maintaining the company's stringent quality, compliance, and performance standards.

To support the expanded production footprint, Robinson Pharma is also hiring more than 120 new employees. This workforce expansion ensures consistent production, faster turnaround times, and continued operational excellence as capacity continues to scale.

In parallel with the equipment and workforce expansion, Robinson Pharma has opened a brand new, 82,000-square-foot warehouse and production support facility located at 3130 South Fairview Street in Santa Ana, California. The new building enhances material handling, storage, and logistics, further strengthening the company's end-to-end veggie softgel manufacturing capabilities.

The veggie softgel expansion further strengthens Robinson Pharma's position as a trusted end-to-end manufacturing partner and reinforces its leadership in advanced softgel and plant-based supplement production.

About Robinson Pharma

Founded in 1989, Robinson Pharma is a globally recognized leader in contract manufacturing for the nutraceutical industry. Known for its unparalleled capacity, competitive pricing, and quality standards, the company manufactures a comprehensive range of dietary supplements, including softgels, veggie softgels, tablets, capsules, gummies, powders, and liquids. With cutting-edge facilities and a focus on custom formulations and custom packaging, Robinson Pharma is one of the largest and most trusted manufacturers in the industry.

