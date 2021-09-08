Roblox And Warner Music Group Announce The Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience

The high-fidelity experience will feature the first-ever dynamic setlist dictated by fans in real-time; metaverse-spanning pre-concert quests involving some of Roblox's most popular experiences that also feature custom portals that will transport users into the pre-concert venue; exclusive custom designed virtual merchandise, and much more. Fans can access the experience and join the pre-show festivities beginning today by visiting the Twenty One Pilots event page . New Roblox users will need to create an account to enter the concert venue.

"Twenty One Pilots is a band that has spent their entire career figuring out how to reach the most people possible," said the band's longtime Creative Director Mark Eshleman. "From selling out the small room and moving to the big venue next door, to now launching a virtual experience with Roblox for millions of users, the goal has always been the same. The Roblox team has made an effort every step of the way to honor the band's fans, its lore, and history to make sure this experience aligns with what people can expect from a show."

Designed in close collaboration with the band and Eshleman, the Roblox event aligns with Twenty One Pilots' fan-first philosophy, bringing this experience to fans worldwide. The five-song set will feature a combination of hit songs as well as new material from their 2021 album, Scaled and Icy.

Mike Easterlin, Co-President, Elektra Music Group, said: "Tyler and Josh are two of the most unapologetically bold, forward-thinking artists I've ever had the pleasure of working with. Their commitment to connecting with their fans in new and creative ways is unparalleled, and I'm always amazed at how Mark continually finds ways to execute their imaginative vision. Roblox is a perfect partner in delivering another unique and exciting new way for fans to experience the world of Twenty One Pilots."

Jon Vlassopulos, Global Head of Music, Roblox, said: "We are taking virtual concerts to the next level with our Twenty One Pilots virtual concert experience. We wanted to make it truly interactive and participatory for the fans, for the band, and for our broader Roblox developer community. Fans will be able to decide the order of the songs that they hear by choosing with their friends. They will be able to interact with the environment in creative ways becoming part of the show, and Tyler and Josh will participate in a live chat with fans after the virtual concert. This is what Roblox is built for, bringing people together to interact in new and exciting ways and we are just scratching the surface of what's possible."

Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & Executive Vice President, Business Development, Warner Music Group, said: "The Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience is a completely new format of interactive music experiences on Roblox. It is non-linear, it is choose-your-own-path, and it is the very reason why we have such a close partnership with Roblox. Our goal is to continue to build ever-evolving ways for our artists and fans to meet, connect and create something authentic together."

The first-of-its-kind experience will include:

A dynamic setlist that gives users in each concert the ability to control the order of songs performed through instantaneous voting once the concert begins. Each song will feature its own meticulously designed set with a high level of fidelity and realism, powered by the latest in Roblox's lighting, physically based rendering, and motion capture technologies.

that gives users in each concert the ability to control the order of songs performed through instantaneous voting once the concert begins. Each song will feature its own meticulously designed set with a high level of fidelity and realism, powered by the latest in Roblox's lighting, physically based rendering, and motion capture technologies. Emotes, interactive features , and bespoke virtual merchandise ("verch") – including more than 30 exclusive custom-designed pieces available for purchase.

, and – including more than 30 exclusive custom-designed pieces available for purchase. Metaverse-spanning pre-concert quests that will be integrated into three top Roblox experiences — Ultimate Driving: Westover Islands, Creatures of Sonaria, and World // Zero, which collectively have over 400 million visits. These quests will enable users to earn Twenty One Pilots prizes and include portals that allow users to be transported into the Twenty One Pilots pre-concert venue from across the Roblox platform in the days leading up to the concert.

that will be integrated into three top Roblox experiences — Ultimate Driving: Westover Islands, Creatures of Sonaria, and World // Zero, which collectively have over 400 million visits. These quests will enable users to earn Twenty One Pilots prizes and include portals that allow users to be transported into the Twenty One Pilots pre-concert venue from across the Roblox platform in the days leading up to the concert. Behind the scenes footage detailing the creation of the virtual concert itself and a Q&A interview with the band, available now as part of the pre-concert experience.

Fans can replay performances at the top of each hour through Sunday, September 19 at 11 p.m. PDT.

Access additional assets here.

About Roblox

Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com .

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over 1 million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company, as well as consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; and UPROXX, the youth culture destination. Follow WMG on Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About Elektra Music Group

Elektra Music Group was launched in 2018 as a stand-alone music company within Warner Music Group. Its roots extend back to 1950, when Jac Holzman launched the iconic Elektra label in his college dorm room. Today, that same entrepreneurial, independent spirit is the driving force behind each of the unique labels that make up the core of the Elektra Music Group: Elektra, Fueled By Ramen, and Roadrunner. The company's adventurous, eclectic roster includes culture-defining artists such as Brandi Carlile, Coheed and Cambria, Fitz and the Tantrums, Gojira, The Highwomen, KALEO, Korn, Panic! At The Disco, Paramore, Slipknot, Tones And I, Twenty One Pilots, and others.

About Twenty One Pilots

GRAMMY® Award-winning Twenty One Pilots quietly emerged as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century and redefined the sound of a generation. After billions of streams and dozens of multi-Platinum certifications around the world, the history-making Columbus, OH duo—Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun—ascended to a creative and critical high watermark on their new full-length album, Scaled And Icy. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top "Rock Albums" and "Alternative Albums" charts, while landing at No. 3 on the "Billboard 200," marking the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021. Among a collection of anthems, Scaled And Icy spawned "Shy Away," which spent eight consecutive weeks at #1 at Alternative Radio, and "Saturday" which just climbed to #1 at Alternative Radio marking the band's 9th #1 single at the format. Scaled And Icy follows Twenty One Pilots' 2018 Platinum certified album TRENCH, which features the platinum singles: "Chlorine," "My Blood," and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated "Jumpsuit." The album graced spots on "Best of" year-end lists by Billboard, KERRANG!, Alternative Press, and Rock Sound—who placed it at #1. Formed in 2009, the guys grinded towards this moment following the mainstream breakout of 2015's BLURRYFACE. Certified quadruple-platinum in the U.S., it was declared the first album ever to have every one of its songs certified Gold or Platinum by the RIAA, and garnered a GRAMMY® Award for the Diamond certified "Stressed Out." In 2019 Twenty One Pilots announced that their 2013 LP Vessel achieved the same Gold & Platinum milestone with every individual track from the album receiving Gold, Platinum or Multi-Platinum certification from the RIAA, making the duo the first artist / group with two albums to reach this landmark achievement.

