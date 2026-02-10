Robo.ai and DaBoss.AI Establish Joint Venture to Launch Distributed Embodied AI Data Platform

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), a Nasdaq-listed company, today announced the execution of a definitive joint venture agreement with DaBoss.AI Inc., an embodied intelligence data technology company based in Silicon Valley.

The parties will establish a Robo.ai-controlled joint venture in the UAE to create a distributed embodied intelligence data acquisition and annotation center. The center is designed to systematically address three core challenges—data scale, acquisition cost, and data compliance—faced by large AI models as they advance into the physical world, thereby accelerating the scaled deployment of the machine economy in real-world business scenarios.

The joint venture intends to integrate DaBoss.AI's industry insights from Silicon Valley with its global distributed collaboration model. Its strategic objectives are to enable AI developers by 1) enhancing delivery efficiency for clients through a global collaborative network enabling cross-geography response to data acquisition tasks; 2) expanding access to diversified scenarios through a global node network providing multi-modal datasets across various environments and conditions; and 3) developing a standardized compliance framework, leveraging UAE's strategic position to explore internationally aligned data processing protocols.

Technically, the venture will implement a validated "dual-engine" data acquisition methodology to build high-fidelity datasets. This encompasses embodied data, collected via standardized robotic terminals in controlled spaces for precise action trajectory and force feedback, as well as non-embodied data, captured at scale via VR and wearable devices to record first-person visual and motion data in complex operational scenarios.

Aiden Zhu, Co-founder and U.S. CEO of DaBoss.AI, stated: "Historically, acquiring embodied intelligence data involved capital-intensive and high-risk models. Through this collaboration, clients simply need to define the scope of the task. Our distributed network automates global deployment, hardware adaptation, data collection, and alignment. We are transforming robotic hardware into elastic, scalable global data infrastructure."

Benjamin Zhai, CEO of Robo.ai, stated: "This partnership provides access to physical world data and introduces cutting-edge acquisition technology from Silicon Valley. It enables us to serve global clients with urgent needs for high-quality embodied intelligence data in a compliant and efficient manner, supporting a strategic transition from digital to physical."

Under the agreement, Robo.ai will hold a 51% equity stake in the joint venture and appoint a majority of its board members. The venture's financial results will be consolidated into Robo.ai's financial statements under U.S. GAAP. The parties plan to complete the initial deployment of the distributed network and commence commercial operations within 90 days following the agreement's execution.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations — please refer to the company's SEC filings for details.

