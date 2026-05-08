Robo.ai Announces Acquisition of Data Processing and Compression Technology Company Neurovia, Building Data Infrastructure for the Machine Economy

DUBAI, UAE, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) (the "Company" or "Robo.ai") today announced an agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interest in Neurovia AI Limited ("Neurovia"), a technology company specializing in data processing and compression, for a total consideration of $100 million. The closing of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

This acquisition accelerates Robo.ai's development of foundational infrastructure for physical artificial intelligence. The transaction is structured entirely in stock, reflecting an alignment of core interests and a shared objective to build a global AI infrastructure and machine economy ecosystem.

As the industry transitions from digital AI to physical AI, a primary operational requirement is the efficient storage, processing, transmission, analysis, and management of real-world data. Neurovia's management noted that video data acts as the primary data inlet in the physical AI era, presenting a continuous challenge regarding the global compression, real-time transmission, edge processing, and cloud analysis of the massive data generated by AI machines. Management stated that Neurovia's underlying technology directly addresses this industry requirement and that integrating with Robo.ai will contribute to building a data infrastructure for smart devices worldwide.

Following the acquisition, Robo.ai plans to upgrade its relevant business lines from traditional video codec operations to a comprehensive global AI video data infrastructure platform. This upgraded infrastructure will support various intelligent terminals and core use cases, encompassing robotaxis, autonomous vehicles, unmanned delivery systems, smart cities, AI camera networks, drone platforms, humanoid robots, and smart manufacturing systems.

The transaction structure is designed to ensure a long-term alignment of strategic and commercial interests. The acquisition consideration will be paid entirely through the issuance of Robo.ai's Class B ordinary shares. This all-stock structure allows Robo.ai to maintain a solid balance sheet and adequate liquidity to fund ongoing research and development as well as market expansion, while demonstrating the Neurovia team's recognition of the Company's development potential. To ensure operational continuity and steady business growth, the parties have established a strict equity lock-up mechanism. All issued shares will be subject to a complete lock-up for the first three years following the closing. Starting in the fourth year, the shares will vest gradually over a subsequent five-year period, resulting in a total lock-up schedule of eight years. This structure is intended to secure the long-term core interests of all shareholders and ensure the Neurovia team's commitment to the Robo.ai ecosystem.

Over the next decade, Robo.ai plans to focus on the closed-loop integration of AI hardware, video data, edge AI, and blockchain to build a complete machine economy ecosystem. The Company is actively advancing its strategic footprint in core markets across the Middle East and Asia, focusing on global commercial opportunities in smart cities, sovereign AI infrastructure, and autonomous driving. Recognizing real-world data as a core asset in the AI economy, Robo.ai will continue to explore application scenarios, including on-chain identities for AI devices, video data assetization, AI data rights confirmation, and stablecoin payments, aiming to construct a highly coordinated global AI machine network.

About Neurovia AI Limited

Neurovia AI Limited (www.neuroviaai.ae) is a provider of AI data processing and compression technology. The company focuses on AI video compression, edge computing, and real-time analysis to resolve data transmission and computation bottlenecks. By building low-latency data infrastructure for the physical AI era, Neurovia supports applications across autonomous driving, smart cities, unmanned devices, and smart manufacturing.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company dedicated to building a leading global artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Its mission is to integrate "AI Software, Intelligent Hardware, and Smart Assets" to construct a unified AI operating system and an ecosystem empowered by blockchain, pioneering an intelligent future.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated; for further details, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Robo.ai Inc.