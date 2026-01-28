Robo.ai Forms Strategic Joint Venture with Tachyon9 to Accelerate Global AI Infrastructure Deployment

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) ("Robo.ai" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to the AI machine economy, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Robo.ai Investments L.L.C.-FZ, has entered into a definitive Joint Venture agreement with Tachyon9 Corporation ("Tachyon9"), a U.S.-based advanced data center infrastructure provider. The Joint Venture (the "JV") will focus on investing in, developing, and operating high-performance AI data centers and next-generation digital infrastructure in United Arab Emirates and key global markets.

The JV, which will be majority owned by Robo.ai, has established its first strategic initiative: the development of a 20 MW AI data center, targeted for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) or Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, this facility is projected to be operational within 12 to 24 months of site acquisition. The project is specifically engineered to support Large Language Model training and mission-critical AI workloads.

Closing the "Silicon + Infrastructure" Loop

This partnership follows Robo.ai's recent announcement regarding its Gold Reseller agreement with The Ghazi Group to supply advanced CPU, GPU and AI Inferencing as the edge hardware solutions. By deploying these top-tier resources within the JV's proprietary high-efficiency facilities, Robo.ai effectively closes the loop between "chip supply" and "facility operations," optimizing compute costs and ensuring service stability for clients.

Shahal Khan, Executive Chairman of Tachyon9: "The global edge-based AI data center market is projected to surpass $50 billion by 2030, with the Middle East and Asia capturing a rapidly growing share. Tachyon9's leadership in U.S. data center innovation, combined with Robo.ai's regional expertise in robotics and edge computing, creates a powerful platform to drive the next generation of AI infrastructure across these high-growth markets."

Benjamin Zhai, CEO of Robo.ai: "This Joint Venture completes a critical piece of our infrastructure puzzle. Having secured access to the 'compute engine' (chips) last week, we have now secured the 'chassis' (physical infrastructure). In an era of global capacity scarcity, this vertical integration ensures we can deliver stable, efficient, and scalable AI solutions to our clients."

Strategic Logic: Addressing the $200B Infrastructure Gap

The JV addresses a critical "Tier 1 Crisis" in the sector: a global infrastructure gap valued at approximately $200 billion. With grid connection queues stretching 3–7 years and modern GPUs exceeding traditional cooling limits by 4–8x, the industry faces a severe bottleneck.

Leveraging Tachyon9's technical expertise, the JV targets the "Immediate Crisis Resolution" market—projected to reach $16–25 billion globally in 2026 —through three key pillars:

Liquid Cooling Retrofits: Implementing direct-to-chip and rear-door heat exchanger systems to unlock 2–3x rack density in existing facilities without requiring new power infrastructure.



Edge Micro Data Centers: Rapid deployment of prefabricated units to support 5G and autonomous vehicle networks, bypassing the 16–24 month timelines of traditional builds.



Capital Efficiency: Utilizing an "Equipment-as-a-Service" model to potentially reduce initial CapEx by up to 62%, significantly enhancing project IRR.

Regional Opportunity: A Multi-Billion Dollar Target Addressable Market

The JV identifies a massive Total Addressable Market (TAM) in the APAC and MENA regions. Driven by national-level digital initiatives—such as the UAE's "We The UAE 2031" vision and smart city projects in Saudi Arabia—Robo.ai estimates these regions will drive 30–40% of the global demand for these infrastructure solutions.

This creates an immediate regional TAM of $6–10 billion. By bypassing grid constraints through advanced efficiency technologies, the JV is positioned to capture significant value in these underserved markets.

About Tachyon9 Corporation

Tachyon9 Corporation is a U.S.-based specialist in data center development and operations. Known for strategically creating technologically advanced data centers by leasing powerful GPU networks to top-tier data aggregators, Tachyon9 excels in liquid cooling and energy efficiency solutions designed for high-density AI workloads.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company based in the UAE, dedicated to developing a global AI-enabled robotics platform. The company aims to create a decentralized AI network for connecting AI terminals and promoting an intelligent future. Their focus includes integrating AI into smart devices and smart assets.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations — please refer to the company's SEC filings for details.

SOURCE Robo.ai Inc.