Robo.ai Inc. Submits Application to Participate in the Pre-Restructuring Strategic Investor Selection of Shanghai JIDU Automobile Co., Ltd.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 19, 2025, Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) officially submitted its application to the provisional administrator of Shanghai JIDU Automobile Co., Ltd. (JIDU Auto), seeking to participate in its pre-restructuring.

Following its re-branding and strategic transformation, Robo.ai is advancing towards building a "Smart Open Machine Economy", and exploring integration of AI technologies with smart device and smart asset.

JIDU Auto is one of the early pioneers of the "robot car" technology, focusing on the smart mobility solutions. Its strategic direction is highly aligned with Robo.ai's ambition of building a "Smart Open Machine Economy". JIDU Auto has completed the R&D and mass production of multiple advanced intelligent assisted-driving models, including the JIDU 01 and JIDU 07, since 2023.

Leveraging its unique "UAE headquarters + Nasdaq listed" structure, Robo.ai intends to explore potential synergies with JIDU Auto in areas such as international capital markets and overseas market expansion, accelerating the commercialization of "automobile robots" in high-growth global markets.

Robo.ai has completed application submission. In accordance with the formal legal procedures, the Company will proceed with the due diligence process as well as the submission and negotiation of the Pre-Restructuring Investment Plan, following due diligence deposit payment. The Company cautions this submission represents a preliminary step in the pre-restructuring process. The final outcome of the restructuring is subject to the review and negotiations with the provisional administrator and relevant creditors of Jidu, and the approval of the court.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to pass the qualification review, the complexities of due diligence findings, the competitive landscape with other potential investors, and legal risks associated with obtaining approval for the restructuring plan. Robo.ai undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

