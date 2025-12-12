Robo.ai Inc. Reaches a $180 Million Financing Agreement with ATW Partners

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), a technology platform dedicated to "AI, Smart Device and Smart Asset", today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with ATW Partners (www.atwpartners.com) for a total of $180 million financing arrangement. The financing is comprised of $80 million in convertible notes and a $100 million equity purchase facility commitment. The Company also announced that it has completed the first tranche of the transaction on December 11, 2025.

The Company intends to utilize the proceeds from this financing primarily to support strategic transformation, potential mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate operations. This capital injection is designed to strengthen the Company's balance sheet and enhance operational flexibility, supporting its strategic initiatives across three core pillars: AI Software, Smart Device, and Smart Assets.

ATW Partners focuses on "smart and strategic investing", looking for cutting edge companies with long term growth potential. Robo.ai is currently executing a global expansion of its technology portfolio. The Company is advancing several key initiatives, including the delivering orders of smart logistics and commercial vehicles, the deployment of the low-altitude economy sector via its eVTOL company, and the construction of "Robo.ai Industrial Park" in UAE, and building digital infrastructure for the upcoming machine economy.

The financing agreement utilizes a structure whereby subsequent closings may be initiated at the Company's discretion, contingent upon capital market conditions and investment targets. This mechanism is intended to provide Robo.ai with the financial autonomy to maintain capital strength for long-term development while allocating capital efficiently according to the pace of business operations and shareholder interests.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company based in the UAE, dedicated to developing a global AI-enabled robotics platform. The company aims to create a decentralized AI network for connecting AI terminals and promoting an intelligent future. Their focus includes integrating AI into smart devices and smart assets.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations — please refer to the company's SEC filings for details.

