Robo.ai Partners with Zand Bank, the Middle East's First Fully Digital Bank, to Pioneer a New Paradigm in Machine Economy Fintech

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai (Nasdaq: AIIO), a Nasdaq-listed technology company, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Zand Bank PJSC ("Zand Bank"), the first fully digital bank in the Middle East. The two parties will integrate Robo.ai's intelligent hardware ecosystem with Zand Bank's regulated digital financial system, focusing on cooperation in AED (Dirham) stablecoin payments, IoT asset custody, and Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization.

This collaboration aims to address payment and compliance pain points within the "Machine Economy." By embedding Zand Bank's financial infrastructure into Robo.ai's hardware terminals, the parties are committed to realizing the following specific commercial scenarios:

Machine Payment Innovation: Deeply integrating Zand Bank's AED stablecoin into Robo.ai's IoT devices to enable split-second automatic settlement for Human-to-Machine (H2M) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) interactions, significantly enhancing transaction efficiency.

Deeply integrating Zand Bank's AED into Robo.ai's IoT devices to enable split-second automatic settlement for Human-to-Machine (H2M) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) interactions, significantly enhancing transaction efficiency. Digital Asset Secure Custody: Utilizing Zand Bank's institution-grade compliant custody wallets to provide secure private key storage and on-chain identity authentication (KYC/AML) for intelligent terminals, ensuring asset security.

Utilizing Zand Bank's institution-grade compliant custody wallets to provide secure private key storage and on-chain identity authentication (KYC/AML) for intelligent terminals, ensuring asset security. Real-World Asset Tokenization (RWA): Converting physical assets such as smart vehicles, electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), and logistics equipment into standardized on-chain fractional shares. This supports financing, leasing, and collateralization, thereby enhancing asset liquidity.

Converting physical assets such as smart vehicles, electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), and logistics equipment into standardized on-chain fractional shares. This supports financing, leasing, and collateralization, thereby enhancing asset liquidity. ESG Data Financialization: Generating auditable on-chain ESG reports based on traffic and energy consumption data collected by IoT sensors, providing robust technical support for the realization of Dubai 's 2050 Net Zero Carbon emissions target.

Michael Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Zand Bank, stated: "As a pioneering force in the digital economy, Zand Bank is dedicated to building the next generation of financial infrastructure for the Machine Economy. Our partnership with Robo.ai will extend the reach of the AED stablecoin into a vast ecosystem of AI‑driven smart devices, enabling seamless, automated transactions between humans and machines. Together, we aim to transform the way intelligent devices interact, transact, and generate economic value — bringing to life the vision of 'Code as Payment, Data as Value'."

Benjamin Zhai, Chief Executive Officer of Robo.ai, stated: "The Machine Economy is the core of next-generation infrastructure. Following the launch of our smart car Roboy339—integrated with a digital wallet and digital ID—at TOKEN2049, and the debut of our electric aircraft brand RoVTOL at this year's Dubai Airshow, our future products will all be equipped with exclusive digital wallet functions. In this context, the partnership with Zand Bank will further accelerate the deep integration of smart devices and intelligent assets, providing stable, compliant, and highly scalable infrastructure for automated settlement, asset tokenization, and IoT data financialization. Simultaneously, Zand Bank's institution-grade custodial services and AED stablecoin will serve as a critical compliance bridge for us to unlock core international markets such as the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia."

About Zand

Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and rated BBB+ investment grade by Fitch Ratings, Zand is an AI-powered bank founded to support the digital economy and bridge the gap between Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Our mission is to revolutionize the world of finance by leveraging AI, Blockchain Technology, and client-centric solutions to empower corporate, institutional, fintech, and wealth clients to thrive in the evolving digital economy. Our purpose is to empower innovators, ambitious leaders, and bold pioneers to shape the future of finance and unlock new opportunities for success. Zand combines the speed and flexibility of a fintech, with the security and strength of a fully licensed bank. Zand, the AI-powered bank for the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.zand.ae.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO) is a technology company focused on building a global AI robotics network platform. Its mission is to integrate intelligent terminals, develop a unified AI operating system, and establish a smart contract-enabled ecosystem to drive the intelligent era. Robo.ai aims to transform into a decentralized AI asset platform, connecting all AI terminals and enabling the next wave of asset tokenization and the Internet of Things.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations — please refer to the company's SEC filings for details.

SOURCE Robo.ai Inc.