Robokiller Adds Personal Data Protection To Its Award-Winning Mobile Protection Offering

News provided by

Robokiller

26 Oct, 2023, 10:41 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robokiller, the app that eliminates 99% of robocalls and robotexts, today announced the addition of personal data protection to its mobile security suite. Using Robokiller, users can now identify where their data — including their phone number — is exposed and remove it from data broker sites.

Scammers often scour the web for phone numbers and other sensitive information to scam their victims, which makes consumers who are unknowingly exposed online prime targets for fraud. The average consumer has information like their phone number, financial details, name, and address on more than 35 data broker websites, making them vulnerable to significant financial losses. To compound matters, AI scams are soaring in popularity, further underscoring the need for a comprehensive security solution.

Americans receive billions of spam calls and texts each month and combined they've lost a total of $46 billion so far in 2023, according to Robokiller's mid-year phone scam report. Thanks to Robokiller's new personal data protection features, consumers now have the power to help stop their information from falling into the wrong hands and, as a result, better protect themselves against costly phone scams and other types of fraud.

Robokiller's personal data protection works like this:

  • When you sign up for personal data protection, Robokiller will ask for your first and last name, email address, and other essential information to verify your details before the first scan.
  • Robokiller then does the work for you by scanning data broker websites to identify where your personal data is exposed.
  • Once Robokiller finds exposures, the app will either remove the data or provide instructions to do so. Then every 90 days, Robokiller will automatically rescan data broker websites to find new exposures, so your personal information remains protected.

Read more about Robokiller's personal data protection here.

"The addition of personal data protection further strengthens Robokiller's arsenal of spam-fighting technology, expanding into preventative measures and is an end-to-end solution to protect your privacy," said Giulia Porter, Vice President at Robokiller. "When consumers have more control over their online presence, scammers have fewer ways to reach and deceive them. We're excited about this development and believe the end result will be fewer victims of phone scams."

Robokiller's personal data protection is included in its Premium+ subscription tier or can be purchased separately as a standalone one-time purchase. To download the app or to sign up for Robokiller Premium+, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Robokiller

Trusted by more than 12 million people, Robokiller is the award-winning spam call + text blocker app that blocks 99% of dangerous phone scams. Winner of the FTC's Robocalls Against Humanity competition, Robokiller uses AI+machine learning to identify and block any incoming spam call and text within 0.01 seconds of it reaching a user's phone - all before they ever see it. To date, Robokiller has blocked over 1 billion phone scams and prevented over $700 million in consumer losses.

Robokiller's proprietary data insights have been featured by The New York Times, ABC World News, Good Morning America, and many others. Robokiller is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit www.robokiller.com. Robokiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

