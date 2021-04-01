RoboMarkets Increases the Number of Trading Servers for Its Clients

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the furtherance of improvement of server resources and expansion of trading opportunities for its clients, RoboMarkets has launched 2 news servers for processing MT4 data. New servers will operate with two of the company's most popular account types, Pro-Standard and ECN.

Due to a constant increase in client base, RoboMarkets has enabled 2 new servers (Pro-3 and ECN-2) for the MetaTrader 4 platform. As a result, the load will be equally divided between all servers, thus increasing their stability and helping us in achieving our goal, providing our clients with quality services and the opportunity to trade as comfortably and quickly as possible.

The company's new servers offer clients to open accounts of Pro and ECN types.

Pro-Standard is a popular account type with optimal trading conditions, which is suitable for traders with any experience.

Floating spread - from 1.3 pips.

Leverage - up to 1:2000.

36 currency pairs, Metals, CFDs.

No commission for the trading volume.

ECN is an account type for experienced traders, who prefer the best trading conditions available (the tightest spreads, high execution speed, and liquidity).

Tight spreads - from 0 pips.

Leverage - up to 1:500.

36 currency pairs, Metals, CFDs.

Commission for the trading volume of 1 million USD - 20 USD .

Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboMarkets, is commenting: "We're taking all but impossible steps to manage client needs should it be asset safety assurance, the convenience of investment products, or faster execution of their orders. New servers will help to maintain a stable trading environment with short delays for the company's growing international client base."

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company with the CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders, who work in financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. More detailed information about the company's products and services can be found at robomarkets.com.

