Robooter Showcases All Terrain Electric Wheelchair E60 Series at Naidex 2024 and Medtrade 2024

BIRMINGHAM, England, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robooter, a leading innovator in the autonomous mobility solution is thrilled to announce its showcase and smart outdoor electric wheelchair at the Naidex 2024, held from March 20 to 21 in NEC Birmingham and on March 27-28, at the Medtrade Expo, Dallas, TX.

Expanding Mobility Solutions with E60 E60-A,E60 Pro and E60 Pro-A

Robooter E60 and E60 pro-A outdoor foldable electric wheelchair at the Naidex and Medtrade Expo 2024

E60 series is the first of its kind,smart,off-road power wheelchair launched by ROBOOTER. It delivers high endurance and fast driving speed with the perfect blend of design and function.

The E60 and E60-A models are equipped with 10-inch omnidirectional wheels, while the E60Pro and E60 Pro-A feature larger 12-inch wheels, conquering obstacles up to 8cm (3.1'') in height. 3 levels of reclinable backrest from 108°to 138°of E60-A and E60 Pro-A gives a comfortable sitting posture with multi choices.For E60-A and E60 Pro-A Flip-over armrest allows the user to sit onto the wheelchair more conveniently. Expandable armrest from 455-515mm (17.9''-20.3'')fits for different body shapes.

Foldable Outdoor Electric Wheelchair E60 Series is remotely controlled by app and can hold up to 150kg. IoT function makes GPS, SOS accessible.

The front independent suspension spring with strong spring coils and high-performance omnidirectional wheels of E60 series allow free movement in any direction, enhancing navigation in complex terrains and a variety of outdoor environments.

A message from overseas director Buji Jhang

Buji Jhang, Director of Overseas Sales and Marketing at Robooter, commented to PR Newswire:

'Omnidirectional wheels for E60, E60-A, E60Pro and E60 Pro-A, indeed, enable vehicles to rotate freely in extremely tight spaces without the need for a traditional turning radius.

This technology is particularly suited for robots or vehicles that need to operate in confined spaces, such as lower limb mobility devices and some advanced automotive technologies.'

Booth Information

Naidex 2024:

Date: 20– 21 March 2024

Location: NEC Birmingham

Booth number: E136, hall 20

Medtrade 2024:

Date: 27– 28 March 2024

Location: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center • Dallas, TX

Booth number: 201

More information about Robooter' involvement at Naidex and Medtrade Expo 2024 can be found at www.robooter.com.

About ROBOOTER

Robooter is proud to offer innovative and reliable electric wheelchairs designed to empower your mobility and independence. Our team is committed to creating high-quality products that allow you to navigate the world with ease and comfort.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366078/Robooter_E60_E60_pro_A_outdoor_foldable_electric_wheelchair_Naidex_Medtrade.jpg