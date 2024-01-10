Robooter Showcases Innovative Power Wheelchair X40 at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robooter, a leading autonomous mobility device manufacturer renowned for its robotic technology supporting the elderly and disabled, is proud to present the innovative power wheelchair X40 and offer a new space and mobility solution through its partners at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024), held from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas.

Robooter Showcases Innovative Power Wheelchair X40 at CES

With 3275 exhibitors, including 1051 startups, the annual CES exhibition is lauded as "the most powerful tech event in the world". For rising companies like Robooter, CES is a pivotal platform to showcase products, technologies, and solutions that significantly enhance daily life.

Introducing the X40: A New Era in Intelligent, Foldable Power Wheelchairs

Robooter has developed a comprehensive portfolio of electric wheelchairs, mobility aids, and living assistance devices.

This year, the spotlight at CES is on the X40, the semi-outdoor, electrically foldable wheelchair. Designed to address the challenges of lower limb mobility, the X40 offers ample legroom and operates smoothly on most surfaces without needing a turning radius.

The IF Design award-winning X40 is fully integrated with omnidirectional wheels, remote control, and an adjustable maximum speed for added safety. Equipped with a long-lasting battery and an easy-to-use interface, it ensures effortless navigation. An optional compact 10Ah battery makes the wheelchair conveniently transportable on various modes of public transportation.

Expanding Mobility Solutions with the E Series

In addition to the globally successful X40 featured at CES, in 2023, Robooter launched the new E Series, further expanding its range of innovative products. This series is designed with an emphasis on indoor and outdoor adaptability, meeting the diverse needs of elders and people with disabilities.

The E40 indoor foldable wheelchair, part of the E Series, is ideal for individuals with limited lower limb mobility. It features a user-friendly, two-step folding mechanism, ample legroom, and a compact turning radius. Its ergonomic backrest and intelligent software, with cruise control and speed limit functions, provide unparalleled comfort and ease of use.

For outdoor adventures, the E60 series showcases advanced technologies. The E60 and E60-A models are equipped with 10-inch omnidirectional wheels, while the E60Pro and E60Pro-A feature larger 12-inch wheels, conquering obstacles up to 3.1 inches in height. Their shock-absorbing springs and high-performance omnidirectional wheels allow free movement in any direction, enhancing navigation in complex terrains and a variety of outdoor environments. When folded, these wheelchairs easily fit into car trunks, promoting convenient travel and accessibility.

Robooter's Commitment to the U.S. Market and Partnerships

Robooter places immense value on the U.S. market, actively seeking to deepen relationships with local partners. Its participation at CES, alongside esteemed American collaborators, signifies the company's commitment to expanding its presence and enhancing accessibility solutions in the U.S. market.

A Message from CEO, Jiangguo Li

"Robooter leverages technology to enhance the lives of billions with lower limb disabilities. Our acclaimed X40 power wheelchair, featuring omnidirectional wheels and remote control capabilities, demonstrates our commitment to innovative solutions. Since our inception in 2016, we have been at the forefront of using AI and robotics to empower independence. Our philosophy of 'compassionate technology' drives us to innovate solutions that slow mobility loss progression, reduce complications, and elevate the experience for all users. Robooter – where technology meets compassion."

Robooter's Autonomous Mobility: A Benchmark in Smart Infrastructure Integration

Robooter's autonomous mobility solutions are setting new standards in smart infrastructure integration, illustrating the transformative power of technology in traditional sectors. The company's debut at CES is more than presenting a product; it's about redefining accessibility in diverse environments. Robooter's intuitive mobile app bridges the gap between devices, offering seamless navigation and intelligent assistance. An innovative blend of AI and machine vision ensures a user experience that is natural and responsive. With Robooter's technology, the company is not just moving people – it's advancing the way the world connects and interacts.

