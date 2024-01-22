Roborock and IDC Release White Paper with Insights on The Role of Smart Cleaning Technology in Shaping Future Lifestyles at 2024 Consumer Electronics Show

New Research Provides a Deep Dive into Consumer Preferences and the Future of Smart Homes, Presented at the #RoborockTechTalk Panel

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simply daily life, in partnership with premier global market intelligence firm for the consumer tech industry, IDC, has released a new white paper "Revolutionizing the Smart Home: The Role of Smart Cleaning Technology in Shaping Future Lifestyles." The new research includes insightful findings on the future of smart home technology and how intuitive cleaning is driving innovation and the future of smart vacuums.

"Revolutionizing the Smart Home: The Role of Smart Cleaning Technology in Shaping Future Lifestyles" offers compelling market insights and a look at how robotic cleaning devices are transforming our smart home living spaces now and in the future. Key insights from the report include:

According to the IDC 2023-2027 global smart home device market forecast, the worldwide smart home market size will continue to increase, driven by the demand for convenience, energy efficiency, and security. In fact, IDC predicts that the worldwide smart home market volume will exceed $1 billion by 2027, with CAGR of 5.6%, as consumers look for ways to streamline their daily routines and make their homes more comfortable and secure. North America will continue to be the major market, while Europe and Asia/Pacific will experience the most significant growth.

by 2027, with CAGR of 5.6%, as consumers look for ways to streamline their daily routines and make their homes more comfortable and secure. will continue to be the major market, while and will experience the most significant growth. Currently, 71% of consumers are satisfied with smart home devices, with functionality, data security, and simplicity identified as shopper priorities. However, as smart home devices move from silos to connected ecosystems, greater interoperability will make smart homes a holistic, value-driven, and integrated solution, further enriching the consumer experience.

Cleaning is one of the cornerstones of smart homes, and smart vacuums are driving intuitive cleaning. Intuitive smart vacuums include upgraded cleaning capability, moving ability, and interactions with users, thus improving product functionality and optimizing user experience. As smart vacuums continue to evolve, the category will continue to explode, and improved intelligence will help inform other smart home devices.

To this end, AI technologies and IoT interoperability will accelerate the evolution of interaction between consumers and smart vacuums from passive interactions, where users give instructions to devices, to intuitive interactions where devices can detect and even anticipate users' needs.

Attendees of the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show were among the first to access these findings, as presented at the #RoborockTechTalk panel. Moderated by David McClelland, freelance technology reporter and consumer tech champion, the #RoborockTechTalk panel featured experts in the smart home and robot vacuum industry, including Quan Gang, President of Roborock; Nicole Han, Roborock Product Expert; Chuck Martin, IOT expert and The New York Times business bestselling author, and Tom Mainelli, group vice president at IDC for devices and consumer research. During the session, panelists dove deep into the findings and their implications for the future of smart home cleaning.

"As the smart home revolution accelerates, Roborock is at the forefront, revolutionizing the industry with pioneering, intuitive cleaning technology that is reshaping the fabric of daily life. With our cutting-edge technology already present in over 10 million homes worldwide, we are actively redefining future lifestyles. Our unwavering focus remains on empowering users with smart and effortless cleaning solutions that seamlessly integrate into the modern lifestyle, enhancing well-being and freeing up valuable time for what truly matters. This is our commitment to innovation, to our customers, and to the future of the smart home." noted Quan Gang.

"The robot vacuum market continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and new products today are dramatically more capable than those shipped just a few years ago," said Tom Mainelli, IDC's Group Vice President of Devices and Consumer Research. "IDC expects this market to continue to grow, and as more vendors leverage next-generation artificial intelligence in their products, you can expect to see interesting new capabilities emerge, including smart vacuums that act as intelligent assistants, serving purposes beyond traditional cleaning." Tom Mainelli added.

"Digital transformation has had a profound impact on the evolution of smart home devices, even the traditional vacuum cleaner. Smart vacuums can now connect to the internet, interact with third-party home systems, be controlled by mobile apps or voice commands, and include AI-enablement behind the scenes, anticipating every need to make household cleaning easier. Increasingly digital savvy consumers are now more ready than ever for leading edge, smarter connected technology." said Chuck Martin.

Roborock consistently strives to meet consumers where it matters, bringing to market only the most powerful and cutting-edge robot vacuums. This has never been more evident than with the six new technologically advanced cleaning solutions the company also unveiled at CES 2024: the S8 MaxV Ultra, S8 Max Ultra, Q Revo MaxV, Q Revo Pro, Flexi Pro, and Flexi Lite. The new product lines make cleaning up all of life's messes easier and more automated than ever before, delivering deep cleaning capabilities, full self-maintenance features, adaptive technologies, voice command, and advanced robotic intelligence, among many additional features.

