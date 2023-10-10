Roborock Announces Expansion Into Target with Its Innovative S7 Max Ultra

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, today announced its expansion into 180+ selected Target stores across the United States. Making its debut into brick-and-mortar retail, Roborock is offering Target shoppers the latest addition to the brand's premium S-Series – the S7 Max Ultra. The S7 Max Ultra offers users a complete hands-free cleaning experience, taking both vacuum and mopping off of your plate. Combining powerful self-maintenance capabilities, cleaning functions, and intelligent app features for ease of use, the brand is dedicated to delivering an effortless cleaning solution.

"Roborock is proud to offer Target shoppers a simplified cleaning experience through the innovative S7 Max Ultra," said Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock. "As we witness a growing number of consumers seeking smarter ways to maintain their homes, our goal is to ensure that our products are more than just cleaning companions. They are designed to simplify daily life and to solve the real-world problems our consumers are facing. As a leader in the smart home cleaning category, we're excited to reach a broader consumer base with this retail expansion and look forward to the further integration of the S7 Max Ultra into Target shoppers' smart homes."

Merging innovation, practicality, and ease of use, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra is the ultimate cleaning tool equipped with automation features, bringing high-performance, hands-free cleaning without compromise. Equipped with Roborock's RockDock™ Ultra, the S7 Max Ultra offers Self-Emptying, Mop-Washing and Drying, Self-Refilling, Self-Cleaning, and Fast Charging. With an extreme 5,500Pa suction power, the robot vacuum effectively captures messes from floors and carpets without difficulty. Paired with Roborock's proprietary VibraRise® mopping system, which automatically lifts when cleaning on carpets and scrubs floors at a frequency of 3,000 times per minute, users can enjoy an unparalleled hassle-free cleaning experience. The S7 Max Ultra also features Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance, ensuring the vacuum identifies and avoids obstacles when cleaning, while LIDAR-based Navigations searches for an optimal route to clean your home.

Roborock is committed to innovation in researching, developing, and producing home cleaning devices, particularly robotic, cordless, and wet / dry vacuum cleaners. Every Roborock product has been designed with an eye on solving genuine problems, so Roborock customers can live better lives. Currently, Roborock is available in more than 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/.

