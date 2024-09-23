Roborock Announces Open Sale for Advanced New Cleaning Solution, the Qrevo Curv

Featuring Unrivaled Cleaning Performance and an Elegant Design, Roborock's Newest Model Sets a New Industry Standard for Smart Home Cleaning

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, today announced the official US release for its latest smart home cleaning innovation, the Qrevo Curv.

In celebration of the launch, Roborock is offering a limited-time deal exclusively on the official Roborock website from Sept. 30 through Oct. 6. With the purchase of Qrevo Curv; shoppers will also receive a free Roborock Dyad Air, a high-tech standing vacuum capable of effortlessly tackling both wet and dry messes with equal efficiency.

"Following Qrevo Curv's award-winning debut at IFA Berlin earlier this month, we are thrilled to share the model and its unrivaled cleaning technology with households around the world," said Gang Quan, the President of Roborock. "As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Roborock, we continue to look ahead, consistently innovating and reimaging ways to improve users' lives with top-of-the-line intelligent solutions, with Qrevo Curv embodying that mission."

The Roborock Qrevo Curv introduces AdaptiLift Chassis, an industry-first innovation that incorporates an independently adjustable three-wheel control (left and right main wheels and omni-wheel), allowing the robot to adjust up to 10mm in height dynamically. This feature significantly enhances the robot's ability to clean various floor types throughout the home by extending cleaning coverage to include mid-to-long pile carpets and navigating double-layer thresholds up to 3cm high. This increased threshold sets a new industry-leading benchmark unmatched by the competition.

Combining the all-new DuoDivide Main Brush and a FlexiArm Arc Side Brush, the Qrevo Curv also introduces a revolutionary dual anti-tangle system with a proven 0% tangling rate. The DuoDivide Main Brush comprises dual short bristle rollers with spiral blades designed to efficiently direct hair towards the dustbin inlet without tangling. This unique design effectively prevents hair from tangling around the brushes or accumulating at the ends, achieving 100% hair removal rate as certified by SGS. The cylinder-shaped design prevents any air from leaking through, leading to an increased dust pick-up rate (DPU). With the dust bin inlet in the middle of the model, debris is moved from both ends to center simultaneously, for an unparalleled clean.

Unique to Roborock, the Flexi-Arm Design Technology allows Qrevo Curv to more accurately clean areas, like corners, that have traditionally been difficult for other devices to reach. The side brush automatically extends when the robot detects corners or low areas under furniture, to provide the closest, most accurate clean. The new arc-shaped asymmetric design in the Qrevo Curv produces centrifugal force that pushes hairs to the end of the bristles along the arc, instead of tangling in the middle, and the dual-claw design provides less support to the hairs, making them more likely to fall off. Additionally, the longer bristles increase the sweeping area and the downward pressure, ensuring better cleaning performance. Equipped with a powerful 18,500Pa HyperForce Suction, the Qrevo Curv ensures meticulous cleanliness by reaching edges seamlessly, significantly boosting cleaning efficiency.

The Qrevo Curv fits seamlessly into any interior decor or style with a smooth, rounded form with elegant curves. The minimalist design allows the unit to blend into the home. The dock's rounded edges also reduce the risk of bumps for kids and pets and eliminates gaps on top where dust can accumulate. Additionally, the increased depth of the dock allows for most of the robot body to be housed inside the dock. The Multifunctional Dock 3.0 also offers a 75°C hot mop washing feature, removing over 99.99% of bacteria on the spinning mops to further underscore their cleaning prowess. The all-in-one docking system features intelligent dirt detection, dock self-cleaning, warm air drying, automatic dust bin emptying, and water tank refilling.

Available for sale at us.Roborock.com beginning Sept. 30 at a limited introductory price of $1399.99 (87% of MSRP of $1599.99), the sleek new Qrevo Curv combines a proprietary Dual Anti-Tangle System with DuoDivide Brush, 18,500Pa HyperForce Suction, and an industry first liftable chassis for unparalleled cleaning coverage and maneuvering with 100% hair pick-up rate.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

