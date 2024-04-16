Roborock Announces Open Sale for New Flagship S8 Max Series

Global robot vacuum leader unveils most advanced cleaning solutions with new, industry-leading warranty policy

HONG KONG, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a pioneer in smart home robotics, will be launching its S8 Max Series in the US market with open sales from April 22-28, featuring its most advanced products: S8 MaxV Ultra (MSRP $1,799.99) and S8 Max Ultra (MSRP $1,599.99) robot vacuum and mop. With industry-leading extended warranties of up to five years and exclusive gift packages, Roborock demonstrates unwavering confidence in the exceptional quality of its products and underscores its commitment to customer satisfaction.

A leading player in the home cleaning industry, Roborock has a well-established reputation for delivering top-tier products that blend cutting-edge technology with user-oriented design. The all-new S8 Max Series represents a comprehensive upgrade over the S7 MaxV Series, which featured the first all-around docking system introduced to the market. The extended warranties further solidify the brand's position as a trailblazer, setting new standards in customer care and product reliability.

"With the unique FlexiArm Design™ Side Brush and the upgraded VibraRise3.0 Mopping System, the launch of the S8 Max Series marks a significant milestone for Roborock, highlighting our relentless pursuit of excellence and cutting-edge innovation," says Richard Chang, founder and CEO of Roborock. "With consumer-centric product development at the forefront of our approach to R&D, we're pleased to take our dedication to Roborock customers one step further with an industry-leading, five-year warranty policy on the S8 MaxV Ultra."

Widely recognized as a game-changer in home automation and technology, the S8 Max Series has garnered rave reviews from reputable media outlets including Newsweek, CNN Underscored, Trusted Reviews, and Rolling Stone. Praised for its innovative features that offer a nearly automous cleaning experience, saving consumers precious time in their day, the S8 Max Series was crowned "Best of CES 2024."

The unique robotic arm of the FlexiArm Design™ Side Brush, combined with the Extra Edge Spinning Mop System to better reach tight corners and crevices, ensures 100% corner coverage and comprehensive edge cleaning capabilities. It eliminates all messes with industry-leading 10,000Pa suction power on the S8 MaxV Ultra and 8,000Pa on the S8 Max Ultra.

The new VibraRise® 3.0 Mopping System features two vibration modules and high-speed sonic mopping at 4,000 times per minute for thorough and efficient cleaning. With a 20mm mop module lift, it automatically raises itself when cleaning carpets, allowing for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping without unwanted dampness.

The RockDock® Ultra system automatically maintains the robot cleaner using 60°C (140 °F) hot water and heated air, while also offering intelligent mop re-washing and re-mopping capabilities to uphold cleanliness and hygiene standards. Both S8 Max Series models are available with an optional refill and drainage dock variant that connects to home drainage systems to automatically refill and empty the robot cleaner.

Additional state-of-the-art technologies such as "Hello Rocky" Built-in Voice Assistant, DirTect™ mess recognition, Reactive AI 2.0 obstacle recognition & avoidance, and more are integrated to elevate the user experience.

Driven by a vision to prioritize long-term customer satisfaction, Roborock introduces limited-time offerings with purchase, and provides comprehensive support throughout the product lifecycle:

Five-Year Warranty Policy: Ensures peace of mind for years to come, providing up to five years of extended warranties for S8 Max Series models.

Free Accessory Pack: Includes essential replacements to keep your S8 Max Series operating at peak performance, with two side brushes, two edge mops, two washable filters, and two Mop cloths (four edge mops total for S8 MaxV Ultra).

Exclusive Flexi Bundle: A Flexi Lite wet/dry vacuum cleaner comes free with the purchase of the S8 MaxV Ultra, adding flexibility and versatility to your cleaning routine.

Trade-in Program: Upgrade your current Roborock for an additional discount on the S8 Max Series, giving your old cleaning companion a new life. The trade in program will begin on April 22 .

For more information about the S8 Max Series and to take advantage of the open sale from April 22-28, visit https://us.roborock.com/pages/roborock-special-offer.

About Roborock

Roborock, a leader in robotic cleaning innovation, is the world's #1 selling robotic vacuum cleaner brand and holds the #2 spot in the United States market. Committed to research, development, and production of cutting-edge home cleaning devices, Roborock offers a range of robotic, cordless, and wet/dry vacuums. Every Roborock product is designed to address real-life cleaning challenges, empowering customers to live cleaner and more convenient lives. Roborock's products are available in over 170 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Spain.

