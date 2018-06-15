Roborock Expands Product Line in 2018: Xiaowa Lite Comes After Roborock S5 & Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Roborock S5

Upgrades from Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Roborock S5 is one of the S series that represents Roborock's top-of-the-line products with cutting edge technology adopted to every detail for an ultimate cleaning experience. Highlights:

High Precision Navigation: with the built -in Laser Distance Sensor (LDS), allows Roborock S5 scan its surrounding at 5x360 degree /second for precise distance information, which will then be computed with the industry-leading SLAM algorithm to generate a precise real-time map for navigation.

Intelligent Route Planning: base on the precise real-time map, a route along edges first and then in Z-shape will be planned for efficient and complete cleaning.

Powerful Suction: featured with 2000Pa powerful suction, Roborock S5 can easily suck away dust and dirt on the floor and carpet.

Cleaner Performance: sweep and mop functions bring out a cleaner experience.

out a cleaner experience. Long Battery Life: uses 5200mAh Li-ion battery and intelligent auto recharge function.

Remote Control: pairs with Mi Home APP everything is crystal clear from cleaning progress to remote control.

Roborock Xiaowa Lite

To offer an entry-level robot vacuum cleaner in the market, Roborock launches Xiaowa Lite as the first of its kind. With an attractive price for impressive cleaning experience, this is the Xiaowa series. Highlights:

Adaptive Algorithm: Roborock Xiaowa Lite automatically choose s the optimum route according to the furniture arrangements and room size, and all the areas will be covered gradually in a certain period of time.

High Power Fan: up to 1600Pa high negative pressure collect dust effectively.

Extra-large Capacity: take s dirt and dust into a capacity of 640ml dust bin with no worry for frequently maintenance.

Outstanding Battery Life: uses 2600mAh Li-ion battery and intelligent auto recharge function.

2600mAh Li-ion battery and intelligent auto recharge function. Remote Control: pairs with Mi Home APP to enjoy a great convenience of timer cleaning and remote control.

Availability

Roborock S5 is available for purchase immediately through Roborock Official Website.

www.roborock.com

Roborock Xiaowa Lite is available for purchase immediately through Roborock Authorized Seller.

https://www.geekbuying.com/item/Xiaomi-Xiaowa-Robot-Vacuum-Cleaner-Youth-Version-White-398176.html

*Roborock is a company invested by Xiaomi that specialize in the research, development and production of smart appliances. The distribution of this release is solely on behalf of Roborock.

