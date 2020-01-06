Roborock Introduces New Handheld Vacuum, the H6, at CES

"We invested a lot of time developing our first-ever handheld vacuum solution, in fact we've been carefully planning this for close to three years," said Simon Wan, Roborock's co-founder and vice president. "With the H6, we wanted a product that addressed constraints still existing in the handheld vacuum space - weight and battery life in particular. It is our goal to empower users by offering the best, most effective and comprehensive cleaning solutions possible, whether it's a robot vacuum or a handheld solution."

As the very first handheld vacuum imagined by Roborock, the H6 combines outstanding battery technology with a compact, lightweight vacuum. It makes no compromise on suction power and was designed with Roborock's continuous customer-centric approach in mind, for every day, easy use.

Compact, LiPo Battery Technology

The H6 is the best of both worlds, combining a long-lasting battery in a compact, light, easy to move vacuum. It's equipped with the first LiPo battery to be used in a cordless stick vacuum - enabling a run-time of 90-minutes in Eco-mode or 10-minutes in Max-mode. In addition, its lightweight body (3lbs) enables the device to clean everything from ceilings to shelves, and it can easily transition outside the home to clean car interiors.

Powerful Suction and Filtration System

The 420W of power drives a multi-layer impeller, creating up to 140AW of lossless suction, easily lifting dirt and fine particles from carpets, beds, car seats, and soft furnishings. Combined with its five-layer filtration system, composed of multiple cyclones, plus a washable front and rear HEPA filter, the H6 captures 99.97% of particles, including pollen and dander.

Designed for Easy Use

Simply glance at the OLED screen on the H6 to stay informed about the mode running, the amount of charge and time left, receive maintenance reminders and more. It has a full suite of accessories and an easily wall-mountable dock. Plus, it keeps things truly clean with a dustbin that is easily removed and washed. No more caked-on dirt.

In addition to the handheld vacuum, the company will also add a new product to its existing main robot vacuum line-up: the Roborock S6 Pure. Building off the popular S6, the S6 Pure features the same high-precision laser navigation system and advanced mapping software, at a more affordable price point. It's also equipped with thirteen sensor types that allow the S6 Pure to avoid falls, or automatically activate boost mode when recognizing carpets.

The Roborock H6 and S6 Pure will respectively be available for an MSRP of $449 and $549 in Q2. Those attending CES in Las Vegas are welcome to stop by the Roborock booth (#42746) to test out and learn more about the products.

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in advanced home robotics with an emphasis on precision navigation. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://en.roborock.com/.

