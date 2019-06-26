Roborock S6 robot vacuum now available in the United States

"Most robot vacuums you find in the United States are either too loud, too clumsy, or just not effective enough," said Richard Chang, founder and CEO of Roborock. "With the S6 you have intelligence combined with best-in-class suction strength, and it is sure to change the way consumers approach floor cleaning."

More suction, less noise

The S6's 2000Pa suction is strong enough to lift AA batteries, and maximum suction turns on automatically when it's on carpet. At 50% quieter than its predecessor, the S6 is Roborock's quietest product yet, allowing users to clean at any time of day or night.

Cleans up to 20% faster*

Based on an initial mapping of the home layout, the S6 intelligently cleans in the most efficient route based on room shape and size. Cleaning wide rooms horizontally and switching to a lengthways path in long corridors ensures the S6 gets more done, quicker.

Customize each clean

Automatic room recognition allows for room-specific cleaning. Options for a scheduled cleaning, the setting of virtual no-go zones and barriers, as well as the selection of cleaning modes ensures greater control. Users can easily attach the mopping unit to give floors a good wet wipe too, making the S6 the perfect allergy-fighting tool. Roborock S6 is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Fuss-free handling

Powered by a 5200mAh large capacity lithium-ion battery, the S6 has a run time of up to 3 hours in quiet mode. As it automatically recharges and resumes where it left off, it is ideal for cleaning large homes. The S6 comes with an easily detachable main brush and a hair-cutting cleaning tool makes hair removal very easy. A cable-tidy built into the charging dock keeps excess cable hidden and out of the cleaning path.

Availability and Pricing

The official price for the Roborock S6 is $649.

US customers can purchase the Roborock S6 at a promotional price of $599 via eBay for a limited time after launch. All purchases made on eBay come with a 1-year warranty.

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of smart home appliances. The company's products are designed to be intelligent, simple to use and effective, and are available across the US, Europe, and Asia. Visit www.roborock.com to find out more.



Please join Roborock on Facebook .

Press Contact – Roborock

Dan Cham

Public Relations Manager

dan@roborock.com

*Tested in Roborock Labs against Roborock S5, results may vary across different cleaning environments

SOURCE Roborock

Related Links

http://www.roborock.com

