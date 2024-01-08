Roborock Unveils New Fleet Of Smart Home Cleaning Devices at 2024 Consumer Electronics Show With Next-Generation Robotic Intelligence

"The industry is experiencing a major shift where customers are not only searching for products that clean well but are also easy, smart to interact with and can seamlessly integrate into their smart home." Says Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock. "We now offer more connectivity options than ever before which we found are one of the most sought-after features for customers, while our robots now integrate robotic arm mechanics to clean better and are unique to the market."

Attendees of the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show will be the first to see and experience these innovative and state-of-the-art cleaning solutions in action at the Roborock booth #9029 located in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall.

Roborock S8 Max Series – The S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra robot vacuum and mop is Roborock's most technologically advanced one-stop cleaning solution. Roborock has introduced a unique robotic arm that enables complete corner and edge cleaning capabilities, while the RockDock® Ultra maintains the robot cleaner using hot water and heated air with intelligent mop re-washing and re-mopping capability.

The S8 Max Series is perfect for tech enthusiasts and those looking for the most advanced cleaning solution available. Cutting-edge features include:

Roborock's proprietary FlexiArm Design™ Side Brush powered by a robotic arm and Extra Edge Spinning Mop System to clean hard-to-reach spaces with 100% corner coverage.

The RockDock® Ultra, which automatically empties, refills, and dispenses detergent; washes the mop with 60°C hot water and dries with 60°C heated air to prevent odor and mildew build-up. Dirt levels are detected to determine subsequent mop re-washing and conduct re-mopping where necessary.

New VibraRise® 3.0 Mopping System with two vibration Modules, 20mm Mop Module Lifting, and 4000 times/min high-speed sonic mopping.

Eliminate all messes with industry-leading 10,000Pa suction power on the S8 MaxV Ultra and 8,000Pa on the S8 Max Ultra.

In addition, the S8 MaxV Ultra is equipped with "Hello Rocky" Built-in Voice Assistant, video calling, Matter protocol support, DirTect™ that recognizes mess types and change cleaning settings accordingly, Reactive AI 2.0 obstacle recognition & avoidance, and more.

Both S8 Max Series models offer a refill and drainage dock variant that connects to home drainage systems to automatically refill and empty the robot cleaner. This eliminates the need to manually empty or refill RockDock® Ultra's water tanks.

MSRPs – S8 MaxV Ultra $1799.99 and S8 Max Ultra $1599.99 available on Amazon and Roborock Webstore starting April 2024 .

Roborock Q Revo Series – The Q Revo MaxV and Q Revo Pro robot vacuum and mop provide customers an option to clean with extendable dual spinning mops with 98.8% edge coverage, while offering flagship-level cleaning, self-maintenance, and intelligent features.

The Q Revo Series is ideal for those looking for a one-stop cleaning solution available at a more accessible price point. Key features include:

The FlexiArm Design™ Edge Mopping System features a robotic arm mop that extends to clean hard-to-reach areas at as close as 1.85mm along edges with 98.8% edge coverage.

Eliminate all messes with 7,000Pa suction power as the mop system rotates at the speed of 200RPM while lifting 10mm when a carpet is detected to avoid dampening it.

Multifunctional Dock 2.0 offers full suite self-maintenance with 60°C hot water mop washing, 45°C warm air drying, water tank refilling, and auto dust emptying. Dirt levels are detected to determine subsequent mop re-washing and conduct re-mopping where necessary.

In addition, the Q Revo MaxV is equipped with "Hello Rocky" built-in voice assistant , Reactive AI obstacle recognition & avoidance, video calling, auto brush lifting , and more.

MSRPs - Q Revo MaxV $1199.99 and Q Revo Pro $999.99 available on Amazon and Roborock Webstore starting April 2024.

Roborock Flexi Series – New to the US market, the Flexi Pro and Flexi Lite are lightweight and flexible solutions for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. They are designed to tackle wet and dry messes in a single sweep with 17,000Pa suction power, while delivering exceptional cleaning performance edge-to-edge and in a lay-flat position.

The Roborock Flexi Series is ideal for those who prefer cleaning with a handheld device that vacuums and mops even the most difficult household areas. Key features include:

FlatReach™ Technology enables the Flexi Series to lay flat and clean under low furniture while having the ability to clean edges and corners with margins of less than 1mm.

DirTect™ Smart Sensor technology adjusts the cleaning power during cleaning and self-cleaning according to dirt levels detected, ensuring a comprehensive and time-saving cleaning experience.

Roborock RevoBrush™ 2.0 with Roborock's signature Self-Drying & Cleaning System for wet dry vacuums, now elevated with warm water cleaning and warm air-drying.

In addition, the Flexi Pro is also equipped with SlideTech™ automated adaptive wheels for lighter push-pull motion with headlight, dual edges cleaning, App compatibility , voice alerts , and more.

MSRP and launch date of the Flexi Series will be announced soon.

About Roborock

Roborock is committed to innovation in researching, developing, and producing home cleaning devices, particularly robotic, cordless, and wet/ dry vacuum cleaners. Every Roborock product has been designed with an eye on solving genuine problems, so Roborock customers can live better lives. Currently, Roborock is available in more than 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/ .

