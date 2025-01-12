RoboSense and Coco Robotics Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense (2498.HK), a global leader in AI-driven robotics technology, and Coco Robotics, an innovator in delivery robots, have announced a strategic partnership to transform last-mile logistics. By combining RoboSense's advanced sensor technology with Coco Robotics's delivery solutions, the collaboration aims to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in urban networks.

RoboSense CEO Mark Qiu (left) and Coco Robotics Co-founder & CEO Zach Rash (right) at CES 2025 Coco’s Next-Gen Autonomous Delivery Robot with RoboSense E1R Lidar Debuts at CES 2025

Coco Robotics bridges the gap between local businesses and customers through advanced navigation and real-time tracking, prioritizing sustainability by reducing carbon emissions and delivery costs. Since its launch in 2020, the company has expanded operations to major U.S. and European cities, forming partnerships with food delivery leaders like Uber Eats and DoorDash to meet the growing demands of modern logistics and support a greener future.

This partnership addresses key challenges in autonomous last-mile delivery by integrating RoboSense's perception solutions into Coco Robotics's fleet to enhance navigation and obstacle detection. Together, the companies are accelerating the deployment of delivery robots to optimize efficiency and scale operations.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with RoboSense to push the boundaries of what's possible in last-mile delivery," said Zach Rash, Co-founder and CEO of Coco Robotics. "This partnership strengthens our ability to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable delivery solutions at scale, helping us better serve businesses and communities."

Mark Qiu, CEO of RoboSense, said, "The successful collaboration with Coco Robotics is one of the key milestones in RoboSense's global strategy. By combining our visual sensor technology with Coco Robotics' innovative robotics solutions, we aim to redefine what's possible in autonomous last-mile delivery. RoboSense will continue to innovate, providing superior incremental components and solutions to our global robotics customers. Partnering with Coco Robotics, we will create safer, smarter robotic delivery services and expand into global markets."

About RoboSense

RoboSense (2498.HK), founded in 2014, is an AI-driven robotics technology company that supplies industry-leading incremental components and solutions for the robotics market. The company is committed to "Become the global leader in robotics technology platforms", and its mission is "Safer world, Smarter life". For more information about RoboSense, visit https://www.robosense.ai

About Coco Robotics

Coco Robotics is the world's largest urban robot delivery platform. Founded in 2020, Coco has completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries, serving customers in the US and Europe. Coco's mission is to create a more sustainable, reliable, and affordable last-mile logistics solution in cities around the world. For more information about Coco, visit cocodelivery.com

SOURCE RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.