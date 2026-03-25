RoboSense Beat Expectations, Achieved First-Ever Quarterly Profit on Strong Robotics Growth

Achieved the first-ever quarterly net profit in Q4 2025, reaching approximately RMB 104 million, significantly exceeding market expectations.

Quarterly LiDAR sales volume for robotics and others experienced explosive growth in Q4 2025, with total shipments reaching approximately 221,200 units, surging 2,565.1% year-on-year and 523.1% quarter-on-quarter.

Annual revenue hit approximately RMB 1.94 billion, while total LiDAR sales reached approximately 912,000 units, marking a year-over-year increase of 67.6%.

Secured the No. 1 global industry position in LiDAR sales for the robotics sector by shipping approximately 303,000 units in 2025.

HONG KONG, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd. ("RoboSense" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 2498.HK), a pioneering AI-driven robotics technology company, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, underlining robust performance driven by its dual-engine strategy of ADAS and robotics.

In 2025, the Company's performance significantly exceeded expectations, achieving its first-ever quarterly profitability, with net profit reaching approximately RMB 104 million in Q4 2025. This milestone was primarily driven in large part by the strong momentum of the robotics business, which delivered approximately 303,000 units for the year, ranking No. 1 globally. Looking ahead, the Company will adopt a dual-engine strategy across ADAS and Robotics to sustain strong growth in 2026. To support this trajectory, the Company plans to expand production capacity of four million units in 2026.

Mark Qiu, CEO and Executive Director of RoboSense, remarks that "We are thrilled to announce that in the fourth quarter of 2025, RoboSense achieved its first-ever quarterly profit since inception, marking a clear inflection point in our operations. In 2025, we led the industry into the digital era of LiDAR, and our technological breakthroughs, market expansion, and mass production readiness collectively enabled full-spectrum leadership across ADAS, Robotaxi, and the broader robotics sector. The robotics business delivered 303,000 units for the year, ranking No. 1 globally, with performance significantly exceeding expectations. We are confident in sustaining this momentum through consistent performance and translating it into tangible results in 2026 and beyond. Our strategic direction is clear: RoboSense is a robotics company. We will continue to expand the boundaries of Physical AI, further consolidate our core competitive advantage through proprietary chipsets, which lay the foundation for our generational-lead product offerings. Our ultimate vision is to make LiDAR a ubiquitous category, as essential and ever-present as the common camera".

Financial Highlights

In the fourth quarter, the Company achieved total revenue of approximately RMB 751 million, a year-over-year increase of 46.1%; an operating profit of approximately RMB 130 million, and a net profit of approximately RMB 104 million, marking its first-ever profitable quarter. Meanwhile, the robotics business experienced explosive growth, with quarterly sales reaching approximately 221,200 units — a robust year-over-year increase of 2,565.1%. Revenue from the robotics business climbed to RMB 347 million, accounting for approximately 49.0% of total revenue from product sales.

For the full year of 2025, total LiDAR sales volume reached approximately 912,000 units, representing a year-over-year increase of 67.6%. The annual revenue was approximately RMB 1.94 billion, with the overall gross margin rising to 26.5%. Gross profit for the year was approximately RMB 514 million, an increase of 81.3% year-over-year.

The most critical drivers behind these milestones are three structural shifts: first, digitalized products have fully entered large-scale delivery; second, the revenue mix has continued to optimize, with the robotics business experiencing explosive growth; and third, cost reductions driven by in-house developed chipsets are increasingly reflected in the Company's profitability.

Robotics: Achieving No. 1 in the Sector Across Key Segments

In 2025, the Company ranked No. 1 in the robotics sector with total LiDAR shipments reaching 303,000 units, securing the top position across major segments: robotic lawnmowers, autonomous delivery robots, humanoid robots, embodied AI, and commercial cleaning robots.

In the robotic lawnmower segment, in addition to existing clients such as Mammotion and Navimow owned by Segway-Ninebot, RoboSense secured an exclusive design win from a leading cleaning robot brand, with deliveries commencing within the year.





In unmanned autonomous delivery, digital LiDAR solutions have been adopted by over 90% of leading unmanned delivery vehicle companies, such as Neolix, Rino.ai, JD.com, Meituan, and Coco Robotics.





In embodied AI robotics, the Company has partnered with nearly 50 top-tier humanoid and quadruped robot companies, including Agibot, Unitree, EngineAI, and Galbot.





In commercial cleaning robots, the Company leads the industry with a 71% market share according to Yanzhi Robot's research data.

Robotaxi: Over 90% Coverage of Global Core Players

RoboSense's "EM4 main LiDAR + E1 blind spot LiDAR" combination, built on industry-leading performance and proven maturity, has rapidly become the preferred solution for autonomous driving customers. In the analog architecture era, the Company's addressable share of the Robotaxi market stood at approximately 10%; in the digital era, that figure has expanded to over 90% of global core Robotaxi and Robotruck players, including Didi Autonomous Driving, Baidu's Apollo Go, WeRide, and Pony.ai.

ADAS: Expanded Global Leadership with a Digital LiDAR Matrix

To date, the Company has accumulated design wins for over 167 vehicle models from 35 automotive companies, supporting the start of production (SOP) for 69 models. Domestically, the Company has not only deepened its long-term partnerships with leading manufacturers such as BYD and Geely but has also added three major new partners. Overseas, the Company has secured 33 design wins with 14 overseas and Sino-foreign joint-venture automaker brands, covering all core automotive markets in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. With a market share exceeding 70%, the company ranked first among LiDAR suppliers to joint-venture automotive brands in 2025, according to Zuosi Information Consulting.

Core Tech: Proprietary Automotive-Grade Chipsets Enabling Scaled Delivery of a Complete Digital Product Matrix

Built on its in-house developed SPAD-SoC and 2D VCSEL digital chip architecture, RoboSense has launched a full range of digital LiDAR products, including EM4, Airy, E1R, EMX, and Fairy, forming the industry's most comprehensive digital product matrix and the only platform capable of large-scale mass production. Spanning low to high-beam configurations, the portfolio addresses diverse application needs across automotive and robotics, covering a wide range of form factors and use cases.

Innovative Business: From the AC Series to the First Embodied Intelligence Solution

RoboSense has expanded its in-house development capabilities to cover the robot's "eyes" and "hands". The Active Camera series, AC1 and AC2, serves as the vision layer, complemented by multi-degree-of-freedom dexterous hands and other innovative components. By the end of 2025, the Group successfully deployed its first embodied intelligence solution, marking a significant step toward fully integrated robotics capabilities.

Performance Outlook

The company anticipates substantial growth in annual shipments in 2026, driven by the increasing adoption of LiDAR products in both automotive and robotics sectors. To support this trajectory, the Company will further accelerate the large-scale adoption of digital LiDAR, with planned annual production capacity reaching four million units.

Please access the full press kit via the link:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/rkhai7kby8hhmkj8r0z79/AL1BKP6BrPdAxwszXgvQR5E?rlkey=ug0ktqtavnze58s3v9ffb44ok&st=24rj138h&dl=0

About RoboSense

RoboSense (02498 HKEX) is an AI-driven robotics company, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Leveraging its full-stack, in-house developed digital chips and a robust AI technology system, the company provides core robotic components, perception systems, and manipulation solutions across a wide range of industries, including autonomous passenger and commercial vehicles, Robotaxi, as well as robotics applications in autonomous logistics, robotic lawn mowers, and humanoid robots.

As a global leader in the LiDAR industry, RoboSense has partnered with over 310 automotive brands and Tier-1 suppliers. In the robotics sector, it is the preferred solution provider for autonomous logistics, robotic lawn mowers, humanoid robots, and other pan-robotics applications, serving more than 3,400 clients worldwide. In 2025, the company ranked first in LiDAR market share in the robotics sector.

Building on its globally leading perception capabilities, RoboSense has extended its technology into robotic manipulation, launching robotic vision systems, dexterous hands, and hand-eye coordination solutions, driving the large-scale commercialization in the era of Physical AI.

SOURCE RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.