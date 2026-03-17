RoboSense Driving Ecosystem Deployment with Global Partners at NVIDIA GTC 2026

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RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.

Mar 17, 2026, 09:11 ET

SHENZHEN, China, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense (HKEX: 2498), an AI-driven robotics technology company, today demonstrated the extensive commercial footprint of its collaboration with NVIDIA at GTC 2026. As a core partner across the NVIDIA Jetson, DRIVE, and Omniverse ecosystems, the company's advanced digital LiDAR products are now the preferred perception solutions for a massive lineup of strategic partners in the automotive and robotics sectors. This widespread adoption underscores RoboSense's comprehensive commercialization capabilities and its powerhouse status in bringing Physical AI to market.

Driving the L4 Revolution

NVIDIA announced the expansion of its Robotaxi Ready platform. RoboSense sits at the heart of this expansion, with the platform now aggregating a powerhouse network of mutual partners, including:

  • Global OEMs & Mobility Giants: BYD, Geely, Toyota and Lucid.
  • L4 Autonomous Driving Leaders: Pony.ai, WeRide, and Momenta.

The combination of RoboSense's digital LiDAR suite—comprising thousand-beam long-range LiDAR and specialized blind-spot LiDAR—integrated with the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor platform, has proven to be the industry's optimal architecture for next-generation autonomous driving systems. At GTC, WeRide and Pony.ai showcased flagship Robotaxis equipped with this integrated solution, signaling Robosense as an enabler powering the robotaxi shift toward global commercial scale.

Powering Next-Gen Consumer EVs

In the passenger vehicle sector, RoboSense and NVIDIA are ensuring premium smart driving experiences. Key highlights at the GTC include:

  • ZEEKR 8X & 9X: These flagship models utilize the powerful combination of NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor and the RoboSense EM4, providing necessary perception redundancy for high-level autonomous driving, ensuring safety and reliability in complex urban driving scenarios.

Empowering Embodied AI and Robotics

Beyond the road, the synergy extends to the burgeoning field of humanoid and industrial robotics through the NVIDIA Jetson and Omniverse ecosystems. RoboSense's LiDARs serve as the "eyes" for a new generation of physical AI, with active deployments from partners including:

  • Humanoid & Robotics: Agibot, Unitree, Galbot, Agile Robots, and Neura Robotics.

From automotive to robotics, and from perception to computation, RoboSense is jointing forces with NVIDIA to deliver the technological synergy required to bring Physical AI into daily life.

SOURCE RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.

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