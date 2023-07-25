Robot Operating System Market worth $1,082 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The robot operating system market is projected to grow from USD 581 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,082 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing demand for robotics-as-a-service models is one of the major opportunities in the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=19870751

Browse in-depth TOC on "Robot Operating System Market"

150 – Tables

70 – Figures

220 – Pages

Robot Operating System Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $581 million Estimated Value by 2028 $1,082 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Robot Type, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Need to safely handle industrial grade operation Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) Model Key Market Drivers Rising R&D fund for industrial automation

The collaborative robots segment holds the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Collaborative robots are the most customized robots compared to others, such as parallel or SCARA robots; they can be modified per the intended application or requirement for modularity, safety, ease of performance, and efficiency. Industries such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceutical actively integrate collaborative robots into their production processes to enhance efficiency, productivity, and flexibility. As the demand for collaborative robots is increasing, a significant demand for robot operating systems is expected during the forecast period.

Automotive industry to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The robot operating system is highly incorporated into robots used in the automotive industry. The implementation of robots can help manufacturers reduce time-to-market, cut product costs, lower energy consumption, and more. As automotive manufacturers look to remain competitive, they expect robotics to continue playing a pivotal role in the automotive industry's evolution.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=19870751

Europe grew with the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Emerging European markets such as the UK and Germany are expected to offer significant opportunities in the robot operating system industry. The increasing adoption of IoT and connected devices, growing deployment of automation solutions such as Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by the automotive industry, and rising adoption of Industry 4.0 are some of the key factors driving the adoption of robot operating system in the region.

In the robot operating system companies, the key and emerging market players include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Denso (Japan), Microsoft (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Universal Robotics (Denmark), Clearpath Robots (Canada), iRobot Corporation (US), Apart from these, Pal Robotics (Spain), Robotnik (Spain), Rethink Robotics (Germany), Stanley Innovation (US), Husarion (Poland), Neobotix (Germany), Shadow Robot (UK), Yamaha Motor (Japan), Estun Automation (China), Shibaura Machine (Japan), Hirata Corporation (Japan), Techman Robot (Taiwan), Franka Emika (Germany), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=19870751

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Traditional, Collaborative Robots), Component, Payload, Application (Handling, Processing), Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverages) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027

Top Robotics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Top Industrial Robotics (Articulated, SCARA, Cartesian, Parallel, Collaborative), Top Service Robotics (Logistics, Domestic, Medical, Defense, Rescue, and Security) - Global Forecast to 2025

SCARA Robot Market by Payload Capacity (Up to 5.00 kg, 5.01–15.00 kg), Application (Handling and Assembling & Disassembling), Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Food & Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

Service Robotics Market by Environment (Aerial, Ground, Marine), Type (Professional, Personal & Domestic), Component, Application (Logistics, Inspection & Maintenance, Public Relations, Education) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Collaborative Robot Market by Payload (Up to 5 Kg, 5-10 kg, 10-20 kg, more than 20 kg), Component, Robotic Arm, End Effectors, Drives, Controllers, Sensors, Power Supply, Motors, Software), Application, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/robot-operating-system-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/robot-operating-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets