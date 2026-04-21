Robot.com Appoints Gregory D. Smith to Board of Directors

Company surpasses 2.5 million tasks, advancing deployment across enterprise logistics, campus delivery, and OOH advertising at commercial scale

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robot.com, the autonomous robotics company, today announced the appointment of Gregory D. Smith to its board of directors as an observer. Smith currently serves as Chairman of American Airlines' board and is the co-founder of G2 Equity Partners.

Gregory D. Smith, Board of Directors, Robot.com

"Greg's appointment brings global and strategic expertise to Robot.com, as we move forward with our business across an expanding array of served markets," said Felipe Chavez Cortes, CEO and Co-Founder of Robot.com. "Autonomous robotics work, and we're now focused on governing, scaling, and building enterprise-grade discipline across the company. Greg has lived these challenges."

Smith has spent more than three decades building one of the most consequential careers in aerospace. He served as Executive Vice President of Enterprise Operations and CFO of The Boeing Company for 10 years, during which time he was responsible for the company's financial operations, enterprise strategy, manufacturing, supply chain, quality, and program management. He also oversaw Boeing Capital's corporate audit function and its environmental, social, and governance initiatives. Across his career, Smith shaped the operational backbone of one of the world's largest and most complex manufacturers.

Most recently, Smith co-founded G2 Equity Partners, focused on companies building operational infrastructure for large enterprises. His board service at Intel, Sierra Space, ShieldAI, Ignium and American Airlines provides direct experience governing complex, distributed operations at scale, from compliance and safety protocols to fleet logistics across multiple geographies— similar to challenges Robot.com faces as it deploys more than 500 autonomous robots across university campuses, warehouse facilities, and digital out-of-home (OOH) activations across the United States.

The appointment comes on the heels of Robot.com surpassing 2.5 million completed tasks, a milestone that signals a shift from early-stage growth to enterprise-grade operations.

"What does '2.5 million tasks surpassed' mean? It's proof that our infrastructure works," said Chavez Cortes.

"Robot.com has built something in robotics that is unique — an efficient, reliable operation that runs at commercial scale, every day, in real environments," said Gregory D. Smith. "When your robots operate around cities and college campuses, the governance standard is a high bar. It is enterprise-grade. I look forward to working with the team as the company enters its next phase."

Robot.com has more than 500 robots deployed, offering both Robotic Services with Level 4 autonomous robots for campus delivery, warehouse logistics, and a national OOH advertising platform powered by its mobile robot fleet.

About Robot.com

Kiwi Campus Inc. dba Robot.com (formerly Kiwibot) is a pioneer in practical robotics solutions powered by advanced AI. The company operates a dual-engine business: Robotic Services, delivering Level 4 autonomous robots for campus delivery, warehouse logistics, and inspection; and Robot.com Media, a national OOH advertising platform powered by its mobile robot fleet. With more than 500 robots deployed across the United States, Canada, Dubai, and MENA, completing over 2.5 million tasks, Robot.com operates at enterprise scale, every day, in real environments. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Colombia and Taiwan, Robot.com partners with enterprise operators including Sodexo and GXO to solve workforce and logistics challenges today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to certain industry metrics, Company performance metrics and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Sara Blatchford

Robot.com

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates

+1-214-597-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Robot.com