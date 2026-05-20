Robot.com Launches R-ads, Redefining Out-of-Home Advertising With Its Autonomous Robot Media Network

Agreements with the Ad Council and more prove physical advertising can be as measurable as digital — and a lot harder to ignore

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robot.com, the company putting robots to work in the real world, today announced the launch of its next-generation R-ads, the smart advertising platform turning autonomous robots into a measurable, scalable out-of-home media network. This launch follows a breakout run of more than 100 brand activations across 20+ countries — spanning sports leagues, global tech conferences, CPG launches, and one of the most-watched sporting events in the world.

R-ads is built on a simple premise: when an ad can move, react, and hand someone a sample, every impression becomes an interaction. Today, more than 500 robots are deployed across campuses, warehouses, and city streets, with 2.5 million tasks completed to date.

"Billboards build reach. Robots build interaction. Put them on the same platform, and every impression becomes a result a brand can measure," said Judah Longgrear, Robot.com Co-Founder and President of Robotic Media. "R-ads brings the accountability of digital advertising to the physical world. Our robots roll through the actual moments where people are paying attention — outside a keynote, at the finish line, on a college quad, in Times Square — and they turn that attention into something measurable. Samples in the hands of target customers, qualified leads to marketing and sales teams, and real business results."

A Media Network That Moves

R-ads is a unified, self-serve advertising suite that places campaigns across three formats: moving robots (RDOOH), vehicle wraps (MOOH), and digital screens (DOOH). Campaigns that previously took weeks to plan and had limited performance data can now launch in minutes with real-time, AI-powered impression tracking, audience demographics, and attribution analytics. Each robot operates as both infrastructure and media, equipped with integrated screens, QR-enabled engagement layers, and a built-in data-capture system that converts physical interactions into first-party insights. Where venue restrictions prevent physical wraps, R-ads runs through the robots' integrated digital displays alone, preserving measurement and engagement without compromising visibility.

The economics are different, too. Every robot in the fleet now generates revenue from two sources: its primary function (delivery, logistics, inspection) and advertising. R-ads subsidizes deployment costs and improves the unit economics of robotics in a way no competitor can match. It is a structural advantage that compounds with fleet scale.

Proof on the Pavement: 100+ Activations, 20+ Countries

Since its initial launch, R-ads has powered campaigns for some of the world's most recognizable brands across CPG, entertainment, global tech, and sports. Most recently, Robot.com, in collaboration with the Ad Council's Heatstroke Prevention campaign, launched a 15-day activation in Miami in connection with the city's largest motorsport event of the year and coinciding with National Heatstroke Prevention Day (May 1), which marks the beginning of hot weather season for much of the country. With venue rules prohibiting physical wraps, the campaign ran entirely through R-ads' integrated digital displays, demonstrating the platform's ability to deliver measurable performance with screens alone. The deployment marked the first time autonomous robots have been used at scale to distribute PSA content at a global motorsport event, generating 147,000+ impressions in just the first four days across 50+ miles of robot coverage.

"For years, the conversation in robotics has been about what's coming someday. We're more interested in what's working today," said Felipe Chavez, Co-Founder and CEO of Robot.com. "R-ads is what happens when a robot does more than one job. It delivers, it advertises, it gathers data, and it pays for itself along the way. That's how we make robots accessible to more places, faster."

The latest R-ads platform is the first in a sequence of platform announcements from Robot.com in 2026 as the company expands its fleet across food automation, industrial operations, and advertising. Brands and agencies interested in running campaigns through R-ads can learn more at www.robot.com/ads.

About Robot.com

Robot.com Holdings Inc. dba Robot.com. is a pioneer in practical robotics solutions powered by advanced AI. The company operates a dual-engine business: Robotic Services, delivering Level 4 autonomous robots for campus delivery, warehouse logistics, and inspection; and Robot.com Media, a national OOH advertising platform powered by its mobile robot fleet. With more than 500 robots deployed across the United States, Canada, Dubai, and MENA, completing over 2.5 million tasks, Robot.com operates at enterprise scale, every day, in real environments. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Colombia, Robot.com partners with enterprise operators, including Sodexo to solve workforce and logistics challenges today.

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SOURCE Robot.com