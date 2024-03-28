Robotic Cutting, Deburring, And Finishing Market size is set to grow by USD 4.47 bn from 2024-2028, surge in demand for industrial robots for highly customized tasks boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.47 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.72% during the forecast period. The robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market encompasses defense, entertainment, and manufacturing industries. Key components include integrated circuits, diodes, transistors, resistors, smartphones, gaming consoles, and wearable devices. CNC machines utilize 3-5 axis for material removal. Labor cost, process type, and application determine market advancements and limitations. Collaboration and joint commitment drive global automation projects. Market segmentation includes payload capacity and restraining factors. Smart technologies are popular trends in cutting, deburring, and finishing robots.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market 2024-2028

For more insights on the historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Robotic Cutting, Deburring, And Finishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.72% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4.47 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Daihen Corp., FANUC Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Novanta Inc., Staubli International AG, Stellantis NV, Teradyne Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corp., ABB Ltd., Arcos Srl, Fastems Group, and Romheld Automation Pty Ltd.

Segment Overview

This robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Automotive industry, Metal industry, Electronics industry, Others) Product (6-axis and 7-axis, 3-axis to 5-axis) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by End-user

The Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market is experiencing significant growth in various industries, including defense, entertainment, and electronics. Industrial robots are increasingly adopted for manufacturing operations in sectors such as automotive, semiconductors, and consumer electronics. Robots are used for material removal processes like cutting, deburring, and finishing of components made from metals and alloys. CNC machines, 3-Axis to 5-Axis, 6-Axis, and 7-Axis robots are popular choices for these applications. Key components like integrated circuits, diodes, transistors, and resistors require precise cutting and finishing. Robots are essential for producing high-quality components in smartphones, gaming consoles, wearable devices, and other tech gadgets. Market advancements include collaborative robots for labor-intensive tasks and joint commitment from governments and industries for global automation projects. However, limitations include high capital investment, payload capacity, and the need for skilled labor for programming and maintenance. Trends include the integration of smart technologies for improved efficiency and precision. End customers include various industries, manufacturing facilities, and application-specific operations. The market is segmented based on process type, robot type, and application. Despite challenges, the market is expected to continue growing due to the need for labor cost reduction and regulatory compliance.

Geography Overview

The Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market in APAC is driven by the labor shortage and the need for quality control in various industries. Robotic technology, including collaborative robotics or cobots, connectivity solutions, and smart manufacturing, are key trends in this market. Market advancements include the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into robotics, the IIoT, and human-machine interface technology. Popular applications include material removal in industrial industries such as automotive, F&B, metals, textiles, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The market is forecasted to grow, with local system integrators and industrial robot manufacturers emerging in APAC. Limitations include high labor cost and process type. Cutting Robots, Deburring Robots, and Finishing Robots are popular solutions for operations in sectors like healthcare, logistics, defense, entertainment, and manufacturing facilities. Market drivers also include advancements in digitalization industry verticals, including integrated circuits, diodes, transistors, smartphones, gaming consoles, and wearable devices. Governments and end customers continue to drive demand for these technologies in various process types.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market encompasses various types of robots used in industrial sectors for manufacturing facilities. These robots include cutting robots for metal fabrication using waterjets, plasma cutters, and lasers, deburring robots for smoothing edges, and finishing robots for enhancing surface quality. Their popularity stems from applications in sectors like automotive, electronics, aerospace, and automation. Market advancements include smart technologies, while limitations include high costs and government regulations. End customers seek precision, consistency, and workplace safety. Collaboration and joint commitment drive global automation projects, with market segmentation based on payload capacity and application trends. Restraining factors include the need for sensors and automation systems.

The robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market encompasses advanced technologies like waterjets, plasma cutters, lasers, and robotic systems for manufacturing sectors. These include metal fabrication, automotive, aerospace, and electronics. Precision, consistency, and workplace safety are key benefits. Robotic deburring and finishing address labor shortages and improve quality control. Collaborative robots (cobots) and connectivity solutions facilitate smart manufacturing. AI, machine learning, and IIoT are driving market growth. Applications span industries like healthcare, logistics, defense, and entertainment. Material removal processes and labor cost reduction are significant factors. CNC machines, 6-Axis and 7-Axis, and 3-Axis to 5-Axis systems are integral components.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2018 - 2022) and forecast period(2024-2028)- Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

The Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing market is a significant sector in modern manufacturing industries. This market encompasses various robotic technologies designed to automate cutting, deburring, and finishing processes. Robots used in this market are equipped with advanced sensors and precision tools to ensure accurate and consistent results. Robotic cutting systems utilize advanced technologies like laser cutting, water jet cutting, and plasma cutting to cut through various materials with high accuracy and efficiency. Deburring robots, on the other hand, are designed to remove sharp edges and burrs from the cut surfaces, enhancing the overall quality of the parts. Finishing robots are used to apply various coatings, such as paint or plating, to the surfaces of the parts. These robots ensure uniform coating application and reduce the need for manual labor. The use of robots in cutting, deburring, and finishing processes leads to increased productivity, improved product quality, and reduced production costs. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms in these robotic systems enables predictive maintenance, real-time process optimization, and adaptive learning, further enhancing their capabilities and efficiency. The Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for automation and the need for high-quality, consistent manufacturing processes.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Automotive Industry



Metal Industry



Electronics Industry



Others

Product

6-axis And 7-axis



3-axis To 5-axis

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio