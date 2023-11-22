Robotic Lawn Mower Market size to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand from the commercial segment boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic lawn mower market size is expected to grow by USD 1.06 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.73% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand from the commercial segment drives the market growth. Robotic lawnmowers have emerged as an optimal solution for lawn mowing in the residential sector. The main advantage of robotic lawnmowers have adjustable shock absorber components to adjust according to the incline and on uneven garden areas. Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the robotic lawn mower market: AL KO SE , ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Echo Inc., Globgro AB, Hangzhou Favor Robot Tech Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Husqvarna AB, Irobot Corp., LG Electronics Inc., LINEA TIELLE srl, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Mowbot, MTD Products Inc., Ningbo Ngp Industry Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, The Kobi Co., The Toro Co., YAMABIKO Corp., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa

Market to observe 13.52% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The development of smart cities is an emerging trend driving the robotic lawn mower market growth.

Several governments across the world are encouraging technologies such as connected devices, IoT, Big data, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and robots to fulfill smart city initiatives.

In addition, smart cities will fuel the demand for robotic lawnmowers, as the need for effective gardening equipment will increase with infrastructural development.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

Challenges in bulets.

The availability of alternatives may hinder the robotic lawn mower market growth.

One of the significant challenges to the market is the availability of conventional lawn mowing equipment.

In addition, several companies that provide robotic lawnmowers also provide conventional gardening equipment.

Hence, such factors hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segments:

The market share growth by the residential segment is significant during the forecast period. The residential segment includes robotic lawnmowers used by homeowners. In addition, there is an increasing preference for grass lawns by various residential users to cemented exteriors and bare soil, as they provide better aesthetics and finish to the exterior of homes and ensure the circulation of fresh air in the surroundings. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 52% Key countries US, China, Sweden, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

