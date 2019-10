Robotic Process Automation Market in India, 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RPA Market in India By Component, By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Application, By Industry (BFSI, Telecom & Media, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Customer Goods, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, and Others) - Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market research report identifies UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, Kofax, and WorkFusion as the leaders operating in the RPA market.

Overview of the RPA Market in India

RPA market in India will grow at a CAGR of above 20.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market for RPA in India is driven by the increasing demand to automate accounting and process management. Furthermore, RPA vendors are focusing on developing best-in-class intelligent process automation bots.



RPA software helps enterprises to reduce human resource requirement in various customer support activities. The automation of business processes minimizes a lot of work along with managing a huge client base and continuous 24/7 support from the bots.



Indian RPA market is lagging behind North America and Europe regions. The RPA vendors are trying to penetrate the Indian market and take early entrant advantage. India is considered to be a favourite destination for the RPA market growth in the near future.



Also, several other RPA players are expected to expand their presence by serving local markets and offering customized services to clients. RPA is still in its infancy stage; the market faces various restraints, including change in the organization structure while adopting RPA and lack of understanding to integrate business processes with RPA. The growth of RPA is anticipated to assist organizations in optimizing various back-end processes.



RPA Market in India Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the RPA market in India. The major financial service organizations are planning for investments in RPA to increase their profit margins. The key players in the RPA market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.



Few of the Key Vendors in the RPA Market in India:

UiPath

Blue Prism

Automation Anywhere

Kofax

WorkFusion

These companies are striving in the market sphere by acquiring clients across regions from telecom operators to stay ahead in the competitive world. For instance, SAP acquired Contextor, thereby enhancing its internal policies as well as making it a suitable vendor for RPA. Blue Prism acquired Thoughtonomy to strengthen its offering in intelligent automation and cloud services.



There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



RPA Market in India Segmentation By Component

Software

Services

Implementation



Support & Maintenance



Training & Consulting

Services contribute to the majority of the market share. Support & maintenance is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.



RPA Market in India Segmentation By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The large enterprise's segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period 2019-2025.



RPA Market in India Segmentation By Application

Customer Service

Finance & Accounting

Human Resource

Marketing

Logistics & Supply chain

Customer service is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period 2019-2025.



RPA Market in India Segmentation By Industry

BFSI

Telecom & Media

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Others

BFSI is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Vendors Profiles



Antworks

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

EdgeVerve Systems

Kofax

Kryon Systems

NICE

PegaSystems

UiPath

WorkFusion

