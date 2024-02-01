Robotic Process Automation Market to Grow by USD 16.63 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 35.83%: Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

01 Feb, 2024, 23:35 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robotic process automation market size is estimated to increase by USD 16.63 billion between 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progressing at a CAGR of 35.83%. Technavio estimates that there will be a 33.97% YOY growth in 2023. Discover some insights on historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Process Automation Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Process Automation Market

The global robotic process automation market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer robotic process automation in the market are Accenture Plc, Advanced Systems Concepts Inc., Amelia US LLC, Atos SE, Automation Anywhere Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kofax Inc., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., OnviSource Inc., Pegasystems Inc., SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., UiPath Inc., and WorkFusion Inc. and others.

  • Accenture Plc - The company offers robotic process automation products for financial institutions such as solutions AI. The company sells and delivers the full range of its services and capabilities to clients across North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA.
  • For details on the companies and their offerings – Request a sample report

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Services and Software), End-user (BFSI, IT/ITES, Telecom, Logistics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The services segment, encompassing consulting, implementation, and training services, is poised for significant growth. Intense competition among companies prompts service providers to enhance their offerings, driving demand for scalable and cost-effective automation services. The introduction of RPA as a service, exemplified by offerings like NITCO Inc.'s RPA-managed services, is expected to further propel the services segment's growth in the forecast period.

By geography, the global robotic process automation market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global robotic process automation market.

  • North America will contribute 44% to the growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

The growth is driven by enhanced cost savings for businesses. RPA implementation reduces manual labor costs and offers a high return on investment, with lower implementation costs compared to hiring industrial workers. RPA's flexibility in integration with various business applications reduces overhead costs, allowing industries to allocate finances efficiently and expand their capabilities. These factors contribute to the market's growth in the forecast period.

"The emerging trends in business process trasformation are fueling the growth. However, the subscription cost of robotic process automation software may hamper the growth."

Find more insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Robotic Process Automation Market report?

  • CAGR during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Robotic Process Automation Market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the Robotic Process Automation Market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the Robotic Process Automation industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Robotic Process Automation Market vendors

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Players and Technologies

The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) industry features key players like Automation Anywhere, UiPath, and Blue Prism, offering software solutions for automating business processes. Other players include Microsoft Power Automate and IBM Robotic Process Automation. RPA adoption streamlines operations across industries, driving efficiency and cost savings. Market growth is fueled by the increasing demand for automation solutions and the emergence of new players.

Related Reports:

The field force automation market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,153.16 million.

The Global Retail Automation Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,407.8 million.

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Organic And Natural Feminine Care Market to Record Growth of USD 1.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, Aisle, Corman SpA, and COTTON HIGH TECH SL to emerge as Some of the Key Companies - Technavio

Organic And Natural Feminine Care Market to Record Growth of USD 1.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, Aisle, Corman SpA, and COTTON HIGH TECH SL to emerge as Some of the Key Companies - Technavio

The organic and natural feminine care market is estimated to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is...
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Records Growth of USD 80.46 billion from 2023 to 2028, Major Innovations and Key Vendor Offerings - Technavio

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Records Growth of USD 80.46 billion from 2023 to 2028, Major Innovations and Key Vendor Offerings - Technavio

The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size is estimated to increase by USD 80.46 billion from 2023-2028. The market's growth...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Electronic Design Automation

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.