Robotic Prosthetics Market In US size is set to grow by USD 68.11 million from 2023-2027, growing target population and focus on restoring mobility and independence of amputees boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic prosthetics market in US size is estimated to grow by USD 68.11 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. The US robotic prosthetics market is experiencing growth due to rising trauma cases, diabetes prevalence, and birth defects. Each year, approximately 2,250 babies are born with upper or lower limb reductions. The market includes motorized lower body, upper body prosthetics, and microprocessor-controlled options. Factors driving growth include aging populations, chronic health conditions, and intense competition. Technological advancements include soft sensors, customization, personalization, 3D printing, scanning technologies, robotics, and materials science. Key players include Quest Ventures.

Robotic Prosthetics Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 68.11 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.76 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled Aether Biomedical sp. z o.o., Blatchford Ltd., Click Medical LLC, DEKA Research and Development Corp., Fillauer LLC, Hanger Inc, HDT Global, Mobius Bionics LLC, Ossur hf, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Steeper Inc., and Trulife

Segment Overview

This robotic prosthetics market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Orthotic and prosthetic clinics, Hospitals, Specialty orthopedic centers) Product (Lower limb robotic prosthetics, Upper limb robotic prosthetics) Geography (North America)

Market segmentation by End-user

The robotic prosthetics market in the US is significantly shaped by limb loss and amputations, driven by the healthcare industry's focus on enhancing quality of life for patients. Lower limb robotic prosthetics hold the largest share due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, trauma cases, and congenital diseases. Hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and prosthetic clinics are key players in this market. Advancements in technology, such as microprocessor-controlled prosthetics and soft sensors, offer improved accuracy and signal processing. Training requirements for these advanced prosthetics are a consideration. Aging populations and chronic health conditions, including diseases like diabetes and vascular disorders, fuel demand. Intense competition among market players, including Quest Ventures, drives innovation in customization and personalization through 3D printing and scanning technologies. Robotics, materials science, and sensor technologies continue to evolve, offering functional, robust, and adaptable prosthetic limbs. Regulatory obstacles and ethical considerations are ongoing challenges. Patient acceptance is crucial, with IoT, AI, and technological difficulties influencing acceptance. Prosthetic arms and grasping capabilities are areas of ongoing research.

Robotic prosthetics market is driven by advanced technologies, improving mobility for amputees. Lithium-ion batteries, powerful motors, miniaturized sensors, and low-power chips enhance functionality. Rigorous R&D leads to microprocessor-controlled and body-powered prosthetics, addressing accuracy and training needs. Aging populations, chronic health conditions, and diseases fuel demand. Customization, personalization, 3D printing, and scanning technologies offer solutions. Robotics, materials science, and sensor techs advance prosthetic limbs for diabetes, vascular disorders, and traumatic traumas. IoT, AI, and ethical considerations shape market growth.

The robotic prosthetics market faces adoption challenges due to high costs, with conventional prosthetics ranging from USD9,500 to USD11,500 , while electronic prosthetics cost between USD35,000 and USD120,000 . Factors influencing this market include aging population, illnesses, patient acceptance, IoT , AI, and regulatory obstacles. Robotic prosthetics offer advanced functionality, natural gait, and grasping ability, but require technological advancements and ethical considerations. Key products include robotic arms, hands, knees, feet, and facial prosthetics.

Research Analysis

The Robotic Prosthetics Market is experiencing significant growth in the healthcare industry, particularly in response to the increasing prevalence of limb loss due to chronic health conditions such as diabetes and vascular disorders, as well as traumatic traumas. This market encompasses a range of advanced technologies, including microprocessor-controlled prosthetics and body-powered prosthetics. The emphasis on accuracy and signal processing in these devices is crucial for enhancing the quality of life for patients. Rehabilitation centers and prosthetic clinics play a vital role in the training requirements for patients adjusting to their new prosthetic limbs. As the population ages, the demand for robotic prosthetics is expected to increase. Robotics, materials science, and sensor technologies are key areas of innovation in this field. Technological difficulties, such as IoT and AI integration, are being addressed to improve functionality and robustness. The healthcare industry's focus on patient acceptance and the integration of robotics into daily life further underscores the importance of this market.

