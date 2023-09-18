Robotic Simulator Market size to increase by USD 1.12 billion during 2022-2027, Growing market for robotic system integrators to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic simulator market size is expected to grow by USD 1.12 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 18.04% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Robotic production, Robotic maintenance, and Others), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing market for robotic system integrators drives the robotic simulator market. Factors like the emergence of system integrators, and providing advanced robots and services to end users in arduous and challenging tasks occur due to an ongoing surge in the adoption of industrial robots. The use of simulation helps the integrators save time and cost by downsizing or upsizing the robot without incurring any additional project costs. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the robotic simulator market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the robotic simulator market: ABB Ltd., ABCO Automation Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., COMSOL AB, Coppelia Robotics AG, Cyberbotics Ltd., FANUC Corp., FS Studio, IPG Photonics Corp., IT + Robotics srl, KTH Parts Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., MIDEA Group, NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Quantum Signal AI LLC, RoboDK Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Logic Design Inc.

The Robotic Simulator Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 17.34% YOY growth in 2023.

Growing demand for virtual commissioning in manufacturing industries is an emerging robotic simulator market trend.

Threats and vulnerabilities associated with the cloud platform challenge the growth of the robotic simulator market. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

The robotic production segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of robotic simulators for robotic production with a lower error rate than traditional robotic production and automation simulation is essential for robotics because it allows developers to experiment with the robot virtually. Furthermore, in the production of effective robots, these data can be used, which will save time and costs. Hence, such factors will increase the growth of the global robotic simulator market in the robotic production segment during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the APAC market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

