Robotic Solution Provider 'Floatic' Named To Forbes Asia 100 To Watch 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Floatic, a South Korean robotic solutions provider for e-commerce warehouse automation, today announced the company has been named to 'Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2023'.

Marking this year as the third, Forbes Asia has announced 100 promising Asia-Pacific startups across 11 categories including healthcare, education, enterprise technology, logistics and transportation, and more. Floatic was selected in the 'Logistics & Transportation' sector, recognized for its robotic solution to make e-commerce warehouses smarter.

According to the Forbes Asia announcement, the final 100 was selected from over 550 nominees in the Asia-Pacific region this year. The team reviewed each submission and recommendation to evaluate the company's metrics e.g., positive impact on the region/industry, a track record of strong revenue growth or ability to attract funding, promising business models or markets, and a persuasive story.

"There are still many unforeseen and unpredictable issues to be resolved in warehouses such as fluctuating volume, inventory management, operational cost, and more," said Chan Lee, CEO of Floatic. "We strongly believe our robot solutions can effectively solve them for optimal productivity. We are thrilled to be one of the few warehouse robotic solutions to receive recognition from Forbes Asia 100 To Watch."

Floatic develops and provides autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and real-time fleet task management software to support warehouse automation. Its AMR and management server can optimize the whole in/outbound process from task planning and task operation to analysis, providing the most efficient solution suitable for warehouses in different environments. Based on multiple on-site demonstrations and field testing, Floatic solution improved the productivity by 300% and reduced unnecessary movement of human workers by 70%.

